MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Competing in Diamond League and then Nationals not good for Neeraj: Former CWG medallist Kashinath

Competing in two events (Federation Nationals and Diamond League) so close to each other puts Neeraj Chopra on a risky road ahead of Paris Olympics.

Published : May 09, 2024 19:03 IST , KOCHI - 2 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
File Photo: Neeraj Chopra to compete in Doha Diamond League and Federation Nationals.
File Photo: Neeraj Chopra to compete in Doha Diamond League and Federation Nationals. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File Photo: Neeraj Chopra to compete in Doha Diamond League and Federation Nationals. | Photo Credit: PTI

‘Neeraj Chopra’s coming home! India, your golden boy’s coming home’, shouts the joyful banner on the Inspire Institute of Sport’s Instagram and X pages.

Clearly, everybody is thrilled that the Olympic champion will be competing at home after three years, in the Federation Nationals (National Federation senior athletics competition) which begin in Bhubaneswar on May 12, and that too in what promises to be a juicy duel with Kishore Kumar Jena, the No. 2 behind Neeraj in India’s all-time javelin throw list, who almost beat him to the Asian Games gold in Hangzhou last year.

World champion Neeraj will be opening his season in the Diamond League in Doha on Friday but Kashinath Naik, the country’s first Commonwealth Games javelin throw medallist (New Delhi 2010, bronze) feels that it could be risky if the World champion competes in two meets so close to each other.

“Competing in Doha and then coming here to take part in the Federation Nationals is not good for him and that too at two venues so far away... it’s not good. It will be okay if he competes in any one competition,” said Kashinath, who was a part of the team which coached Neeraj during his early years, in a chat with Sportstar on Wednesday night.

ALSO READ | Neeraj Chopra to kick off Olympic defence at Doha Diamond League 2024

“But I hear he is not taking part in Doha, only Kishore Jena is competing there.” That came as a shock.

However, Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla said Neeraj will be competing in Doha. “As per my knowledge, yes he is participating. I have not heard otherwise,” Sumariwalla told Sportstar on Thursday. He also confirmed that Neeraj, the current World No. 1, will be competing in the Federation Nationals too.

While the javelin competition in Doha is on the night of May 10, the qualification round at the Bhubaneswar Federation Nationals will be in the morning on May 14 with the final the next day.

Kashinath feels that Neeraj will be throwing 88m-plus in his season-opener. “And if Jena throws more than 84m, it will be good,” he said. Jena, who was fifth at last year’s Budapest World Championships, produced a personal best 87.54 while taking the Hangzhou Asian Games silver behind Neeraj. Is there a chance that he could trouble Neeraj again in the season-opener?

“I don’t think it is possible for Jena to beat Neeraj now...Neeraj has a lot of experience. Last year, he (Jena) threw 87m but after that in the National Games (in Goa) he threw only 78m,” said Kashinath. But the duel promises to set the stage on fire.

Related stories

Related Topics

Neeraj Chopra /

Kishore Kumar Jena /

Doha /

Doha Diamond League /

Diamond League /

Kashinath Naik /

Athletics Federation of India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: RCB 36/1 (4), Kaverappa removes Du Plessis on debut; Virat Kohli dropped twice
    Team Sportstar
  2. Competing in Diamond League and then Nationals not good for Neeraj: Former CWG medallist Kashinath
    Stan Rayan
  3. Indian sports wrap, May 9: Diksha set for landmark 100th start on LET
    Team Sportstar
  4. La Liga: Spain prodigy Cubarsi extends stay at Barcelona with 500 million euro release clause
    AFP
  5. ISL 2023-24: Best matches of the 10th edition of the Indian Super League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Competing in Diamond League and then Nationals not good for Neeraj: Former CWG medallist Kashinath
    Stan Rayan
  2. Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena in action, Doha Diamond League 2024: Preview, start list, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj Chopra to kick off Olympic defence at Doha Diamond League 2024
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Newport Marathon to amend finishing times after course found to be too long
    Reuters
  5. US long jump legend Lewis sees little scope for progression
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: RCB 36/1 (4), Kaverappa removes Du Plessis on debut; Virat Kohli dropped twice
    Team Sportstar
  2. Competing in Diamond League and then Nationals not good for Neeraj: Former CWG medallist Kashinath
    Stan Rayan
  3. Indian sports wrap, May 9: Diksha set for landmark 100th start on LET
    Team Sportstar
  4. La Liga: Spain prodigy Cubarsi extends stay at Barcelona with 500 million euro release clause
    AFP
  5. ISL 2023-24: Best matches of the 10th edition of the Indian Super League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment