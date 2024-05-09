An Olympic title defence, the pursuit of a second Diamond League crown and the ever-elusive 90m mark – Neeraj Chopra will kickstart a lot more than just his 2024 season when he lines up at the Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium inside the Qatar Sports Club here for the Doha Diamond League on Friday night.

After training schedules in South Africa and Turkey, Chopra will hope to start with a bang in his first competitive outing of the year and set the tone for the Paris Olympics. And while the 26-year-old will go in as an experienced pro and firm favourite, he will be accompanied by Kishore Kumar Jena, making his Diamond League debut. Jena, who trained in Australia before returning home ahead of the season-opener, will hope to continue his impressive growth since winning silver at the Asian Games and qualifying for Paris.

There has been talk of Doha being helpful for long throws with a lot of breeze, but Chopra has already played down the 90m hype, even indicating that Jena might just beat him to the mark. What will live up to the hype is the competition – defending Diamond League champion Czech Jakub Vadlejch has already thrown 87m this year, and former World Champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who had the fifth-longest throw ever of 93.07m in 2022, will be keen to improve on a disappointing performance last year.

START LIST

Neeraj Chopra (INDIA)

Genki Dean (JAPAN)

Oliver Helander (FINLAND)

Kishore Jena (INDIA)

Andrian Mardare (MOLDOVA)

Edis Matusevicius (LITHUANIA)

Anderson Peters (GRENADA)

Curtis Thompson (USA)

Jakub Vadlejch (CZECH REPUBLIC)

Julius Yego (KENYA)

NEERAJ CHOPRA’S RECORD IN DIAMOND LEAGUE 2023

Meet Result Position Points Doha Diamond League 88.67 1 8 Lausanne Diamond League 87.66 1 8 Zurich Diamond League 85.71 2 7 Diamond League Final 83.80 2

