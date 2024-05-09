MagazineBuy Print

India names 24-member squad for Europe leg of Hockey Pro League

India will play a total of eight matches, twice each against Argentina, Belgium, Germany and Great Britain across two legs of the tournament.

Published : May 09, 2024 14:21 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India is currently placed third in the Pro League standings, with 15 points from eight matches, behind leader the Netherlands (26 points from 12 matches) and Australia (20 from 8).
FILE PHOTO: India is currently placed third in the Pro League standings, with 15 points from eight matches, behind leader the Netherlands (26 points from 12 matches) and Australia (20 from 8). | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India is currently placed third in the Pro League standings, with 15 points from eight matches, behind leader the Netherlands (26 points from 12 matches) and Australia (20 from 8). | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu

Harmanpreet Singh will lead a 24-member Indian squad in the Europe leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League starting on May 22.

India will play a total of eight matches, twice each against Argentina, Belgium, Germany and Great Britain across two legs of the tournament.

The first leg will be held in Antwerp, Belgium from May 22-30 while the second will be organised in London from June 1-12.

This will serve as India’s dress rehearsal for the Olympics beginning July 26 and will give head coach Craig Fulton a perfect opportunity to firm up his side for Paris.

India is returning after a 0-5 loss to Australia in an away Test series.

India is currently placed third in the Pro League standings, with 15 points from eight matches, behind leader the Netherlands (26 points from 12 matches) and Australia (20 from 8).

“We have been training hard at the camp and have developed an understanding of each other’s gameplay,” Fulton said in an HI release.

“Ahead of the Paris Olympics, we will play against top quality teams which will help us build on our game and get better through.” “This will be an opportunity and will go a long way in evaluating where we stand as a team and as individual players. It will be a great way to figure out our strengths and what areas we would need to touch upon,” he added.

Captain Harmanpreet said, “We are looking forward to getting on with the season in the Olympic year with the FIH Hockey Pro League where we will play top-quality teams.

“We have chosen a squad to give players exposure and it will also allow me to see some of the players in competition mode ahead of the Paris Olympics.” Dynamic midfielder Hardik Singh has been named Harmanpreet’s deputy.

Also read | Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena in action, Doha Diamond League 2024

The goalkeeping responsibilities will rest with the experienced PR Sreejesh and Krishan Bahadur Pathak, while the defensive line-up includes Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh and Vishnukant Singh.

The midfield section will be marshalled by Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Hardik Singh, Rajkumar Pal and Mohammed Raheel Mouseen.

The forward line boasts of Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal and Boby Singh Dhami.

Squad
Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak; Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Vishnukant Singh; Midfielders: Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Hardik Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen; Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal and Boby Singh Dhami

