Fiorentina books UEFA Conference League final place with Brugge draw

Lucas Beltran scored a late penalty as Fiorentina secured a 1-1 second-leg draw at Club Brugge on Wednesday to win its semifinal tie 4-3 on aggregate and secure back-to-back appearances in the Europa Conference League final.

The Italians led 3-2 from the first leg in Florence, but Hans Vanaken levelled the tie with an early opener for Belgian side Brugge.

Fiorentina looked the more likely to score though, and after Christian Kouame twice struck the frame of the goal, it was awarded a penalty when Brandon Mechele’s high boot caught the face of M’Bala Nzola and Beltran levelled on the night with five minutes remaining.

Fiorentina, which lost to West Ham United in the Conference League final last season, now faces the winner of the second semifinal tie between Olympiakos and Aston Villa in Athens on Thursday. The Greek side leads 4-2 from the first leg.

ALSO READ: UCL 2023-24 Semifinal: Joselu helps Real Madrid comeback against Bayern Munich to reach Champions League final

Brugge had been hoping to reach their first European final in 46 years but were second-best over both legs against more attack-minded opponents.

They squared the tie on aggregate when Vanaken’s wicked in-swinging cross from the left had the beating of everyone, including teammate Maxim De Cuyper and Fiorentina goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano.

Kouame’s thunderous shot from the edge of the box struck the underside of the crossbar and stayed out by inches, before the unlucky Ivorian hit the frame of the goal again, this time with a header.

Fiorentina got the chance to score the goal it deserved after Mechele’s carelessness, and Beltran provided the knockout blow to the hosts.