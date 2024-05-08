MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Football or Soccer, the world’s most popular sport has its own day for fans to celebrate — May 25

The resolution encourages all countries to support football and other sports as a tool to promote peace, development and the empowerment of women and girls. 

Published : May 08, 2024 09:38 IST , UNITED NATIONS - 2 MINS READ

AP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: This resolution encourages countries to adopt policies and programs to promote football and other sports and physical activities.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: This resolution encourages countries to adopt policies and programs to promote football and other sports and physical activities. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: This resolution encourages countries to adopt policies and programs to promote football and other sports and physical activities. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Football fans around the world will now have a day to celebrate the world’s most popular sport every year – May 25.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution Tuesday proclaiming May 25 as World Football Day.

The sport is called football outside of the United States.

The 193-member General Assembly adopted the resolution by consensus with a bang of the gavel by its president, Dennis Francis, to applause from diplomats in the assembly chamber. It was co-sponsored by more than 160 countries.

Libya’s U.N. Ambassador Taher El-Sonni, who introduced the resolution, told the assembly, “Football or soccer as others call it is the number one game played and followed around the globe.”

But he stressed that football is more than just a game played by all ages on streets, in villages, schools and courtyards for fun and in competitions.

ALSO READ: Brazil’s bid to host the Women’s World Cup tops European rival

Because of its “unparalleled position” in the world of sports, El-Sonni said, “Football serves as a universal language spoken across the globe, cutting across national, cultural and socio-economic barriers.”

He said the game has become “a pivotal platform” championing gender equality and social inclusion, “a common ground where individuals from varying backgrounds converge, promoting mutual understanding, tolerance, respect and solidarity.”

The resolution acknowledges “the global reach of football and its impact in various spheres, including commerce, peace and diplomacy, and recognizing that football creates a space for cooperation.”

It also recognizes “the fundamental role” of football’s international governing body, FIFA, and the important role of regional and national football federations, as well as relevant associations, in promoting the game.

The resolution encourages all countries to support football and other sports as a tool to promote peace, development and the empowerment of women and girls. 

It also encourages countries to adopt policies and programs to promote football and other sports and physical activities.

On May 25, the resolution “invites” all nations, U.N. bodies, international organizations, academia, civil society and the private sector to observe World Football Day in line with national priorities “and to disseminate the advantages of football for all, including through educational and public awareness-raising activities.”

Related Topics

Football

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Football or Soccer, the world’s most popular sport has its own day for fans to celebrate — May 25
    AP
  2. Paris 2024: Ledecky’s 800m gold medal hopes boosted as McIntosh opts out
    Reuters
  3. NBA: Top-seeded Celtics, Thunder win playoff openers
    AFP
  4. Champions League semifinal preview: Stage perfectly set as Madrid host Bayern after 2-2 draw in first leg
    AP
  5. Tiger Woods and world’s top 100 named in PGA Championship field
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Brazil’s football federation suspends matches for three southern clubs because of flooding
    Aneesh Dey _11547
  2. Football or Soccer, the world’s most popular sport has its own day for fans to celebrate — May 25
    AP
  3. Brazil’s bid to host the Women’s World Cup tops European rival
    Reuters
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  5. Maradona’s 1986 World Cup Golden Ball trophy goes to auction
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Football or Soccer, the world’s most popular sport has its own day for fans to celebrate — May 25
    AP
  2. Paris 2024: Ledecky’s 800m gold medal hopes boosted as McIntosh opts out
    Reuters
  3. NBA: Top-seeded Celtics, Thunder win playoff openers
    AFP
  4. Champions League semifinal preview: Stage perfectly set as Madrid host Bayern after 2-2 draw in first leg
    AP
  5. Tiger Woods and world’s top 100 named in PGA Championship field
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment