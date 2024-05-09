MagazineBuy Print

UCL 2023-24 Semifinal: Real Madrid pulls off comeback against Bayern Munich to reach Champions League final

Substitute Joselu scored twice in three minutes to send Real Madrid into the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 final.

Published : May 09, 2024 02:32 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Joselu of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA Champions League semifinal second-leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich.
Joselu of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League semifinal second-leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Joselu of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA Champions League semifinal second-leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich 2-1 (4-3 on aggregate) in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second leg as substitute Joselu scored twice in three minutes to set up a final with Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

Bayern took the lead in the 68th minute after winning the ball deep in its half to counterattack. Harry Kane got the ball and played a long ball to substitute Alphonso Davies, who cut in from the left flank and curled it past Lunin towards the far post.

With the time running out, Madrid found the equaliser in the 88th minute when Manuel Neuer dropped the ball into the path of Joselu, after saving the initial shot from Vinicius Jr.

Three minutes later, Joselu once again found himself at the end of a pass from Rudiger. After slotting the ball home, the goal was disallowed initially for offside against Rudiger but was reversed after VAR confirmed that the German centre-back was onside.

AS IT HAPPENED | Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Semifinal, UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Earlier, Real Madrid had a chance to go ahead in the tie after Vinicius Jr hit the post after getting the ball from a quick throw-in. The ball fell back to Rodrygo, whose shot forced a good save from Neuer.

Lunin kept his side in the game after he was forced to make a great save near the half-hour mark, after a spectacular volley from Harry Kane. At the other end, Neuer tipped away a Vinicius cross that was sneaking into the goal in the later stages of the first half.

Bayern Munich was hit with a blow when German winger Serge Gnabry was replaced by Davies after the former went down in the 26th minute holding his hamstring.

Gnabry previously suffered a muscle strain in his left hamstring in the 2-2 draw at Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinal first leg a few weeks ago.

Both defences were tested right at the start of the second half with Eric Dier and Dani Carvajal making crucial blocks after attempts from Vinicius and Davies respectively.

Joshua Kimmich found it difficult to handle Vinicius Jr’s threat down the left side, forcing Neuer to make save after save to keep his side in the tie, until his eventual mistake which gave away the first goal.

