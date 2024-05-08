MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Dortmund make amends for last season’s bitter finale says coach Terzic

Dortmund will now meet either 14-time champion Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, who clash at the Bernabeu on Wednesday after a 2-2 draw in the first leg, in the June 1 showdown at Wembley.

Published : May 08, 2024 08:39 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Edin Terzic, Head Coach of Borussia Dortmund, celebrates victory in front of fans of Borussia Dortmund after defeating Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes on May 07, 2024 in Paris, France.
Edin Terzic, Head Coach of Borussia Dortmund, celebrates victory in front of fans of Borussia Dortmund after defeating Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes on May 07, 2024 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Edin Terzic, Head Coach of Borussia Dortmund, celebrates victory in front of fans of Borussia Dortmund after defeating Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes on May 07, 2024 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 aggregate win over Paris St Germain on Tuesday sent it to the Champions League final and made amends for last season’s disappointing Bundesliga finale, coach Edin Terzic said.

Dortmund showed great composure to reach its third Champions League final and first since 2013 after Mats Hummels’ second-half goal earned a 1-0 victory on the night.

Terzic went to the Dortmund fans after the game and said he felt he had to make up for last season’s failure to win the Bundesliga title after slipping up on the very last day.

“Last season, we lost the championship at home on the last matchday. I’m happy that we can now give something back to the fans,” Terzic said, remembering how Bayern Munich snatched the Bundesliga title from Dortmund on goal difference.

UCL 2023-24: Marco Reus relishes Wembley return at end of his Dortmund career

“(Going to the fans) was a very emotional moment, a beautiful moment. We wished it for last season’s last matchday. But today we could pay something back, keep them dreaming and now we’ll do everything to bring the trophy back home,” he said.

Luis Enrique’s PSG hit the woodwork four times but failed to find the net as Kylian Mbappe, widely expected to leave at the end of the season, was a shadow of his usual brilliant self.

Dortmund will now meet either 14-time champion Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, who clash at the Bernabeu on Wednesday after a 2-2 draw in the first leg, in the June 1 showdown at Wembley.

“Before the first (Round of 16) game against (PSV) Eindhoven, we talked for the first time about how short the journey to London could be,” Terzic said.

“Back then, many were still puzzled. We’ve grown with every game and eventually realised that we could be the team that surprises everyone in the end. Now I’m very happy to be in the final with my team.”

Dortmund have played a roller-coaster Bundesliga season and are currently in fifth place with two games left.

“That plays no role,” Terzic said. “In 2013 when Dortmund were in the Champions League final they were 25 points behind in the league, and in 1997 when they won it they were also not doing well.

“The season had highs and lows, but our season is still not finished,” he said.

