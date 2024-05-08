MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Marco Reus relishes Wembley return at end of his Dortmund career

The 34-year-old who joined Dortmund in 2012, will leave at the end of the season having won two German Cups but he has yet to win the Bundesliga or the Champions League.

Published : May 08, 2024 08:32 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund celebrates victory with fans of Borussia Dortmund after defeating Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes on May 07, 2024 in Paris, France.
Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund celebrates victory with fans of Borussia Dortmund after defeating Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes on May 07, 2024 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: MATTHIAS HANGST
infoIcon

Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund celebrates victory with fans of Borussia Dortmund after defeating Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes on May 07, 2024 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: MATTHIAS HANGST

Marco Reus’s Borussia Dortmund career is coming to an end and what better way to sign off at the Ruhr Valley club than with a return to Wembley Stadium for another shot at Champions League glory 11 years after he lost there in the final?

Dortmund beat Paris St Germain 1-0 on Tuesday to complete a 2-0 aggregate win and reach the Champions League final for the first time since 2013 when they lost to Bayern Munich at Wembley at the start of Reus’ Dortmund career.

The 34-year-old who joined Dortmund in 2012 having spent a decade there as a youth player, will leave at the end of the season having won two German Cups but he has yet to win the Bundesliga or the Champions League.

“Indescribable. After more than 10 years, I am in the final with Borussia again,“ said Reus, who came on as a substitute on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: UCL 2023-24: Hummels stuns Mbappe and PSG to take Dortmund to final after 11 years

“Ousmane (Dembele) and Achraf (Hakimi) brought a tremendous amount of pace and we suffered a lot.”

“How we won the game, no one will ask tomorrow. Shots against the post won’t matter tomorrow. What counts is that Borussia Dortmund is in the final again. Nobody expected this. It’s just incredible.”

Dortmund, who are in fifth place in the Bundesliga with two matches left to play after a rollercoaster season, earned the win with a Mats Hummels header but PSG hit the woodwork four times.

They will meet either 14-time champions Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, who clash at the Bernabeu on Wednesday after a 2-2 draw in the first leg, in the June 1 showdown at Wembley. 

Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

