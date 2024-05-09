UCL 2023-24 Semifinal: Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry subbed off due to injury against Real Madrid

Real Madrid host Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The first leg ended 2-2 at the Allianz Arena last week, with Harry Kane, Leroy Sane and Vinicius Jr scoring for their clubs.

Bayern’s Serge Gnabry was subbed off in the 27th minute of the match, going down, after aggravating the hamstring injury that has kept him out in recent weeks. He was replaced by Canadian Alphonso Davies.

More recently, he suffered a muscle strain in his left hamstring in the 2-2 draw at Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinal first leg, ruling him out for a few weeks. The German has only played 19 matches this season in all competions.