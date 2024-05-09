MagazineBuy Print

UCL 2023-24 Semifinal: Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry subbed off due to injury against Real Madrid

Bayern’s Serge Gnabry was subbed off in the 27th minute of the match and was replaced by Alphonso Davies.

Published : May 09, 2024 01:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry reacts after sustaining an injury.
Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry reacts after sustaining an injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry reacts after sustaining an injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid host Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The first leg ended 2-2 at the Allianz Arena last week, with Harry Kane, Leroy Sane and Vinicius Jr scoring for their clubs.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich LIVE score

Bayern’s Serge Gnabry was subbed off in the 27th minute of the match, going down, after aggravating the hamstring injury that has kept him out in recent weeks. He was replaced by Canadian Alphonso Davies.

More recently, he suffered a muscle strain in his left hamstring in the 2-2 draw at Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinal first leg, ruling him out for a few weeks. The German has only played 19 matches this season in all competions.

