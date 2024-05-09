Real Madrid to face Dortmund in Champions League 2023-24 final at Wembley

Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich 2-1 (4-3 aggregate) in the Champions League semifinal after a late brace by Joselu to make it to the UCL final where it will face Borussia Dortmund at the Wembley stadium in London on June 1. (June 2, 12:30 AM IST)

Bayern took the lead in the 68th minute courtesy of Alphonso Davies but Madrid completed its comeback despite its first goal disallowed by VAR. Carlo Ancelotti’s super-sub Joselu scored twice in the 88th and first minute of additional time to take Los Blancos to its 18th European cup final.

Dortmund defeated Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 on aggregate in its semifinal tie to make it back to the competition’s final after 11 years.

This will be the German club’s third Champions League final. The last time it lost against Bayern in 2013 and will need to go all guns blazing against the mighty Madrid side which has won all eight of its UCL final.