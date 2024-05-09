MagazineBuy Print

Real Madrid to face Dortmund in Champions League 2023-24 final at Wembley

This will be the Dortmund’s third Champions League final. The last time it lost against Bayern in 2013. The mighty Madrid side has won all eight of its UCL final.

Published : May 09, 2024 02:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Real Madrid wins against Bayer Munich to set up Champions League final against Dortmund.
Real Madrid wins against Bayer Munich to set up Champions League final against Dortmund. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Real Madrid wins against Bayer Munich to set up Champions League final against Dortmund. | Photo Credit: AFP

Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich 2-1 (4-3 aggregate) in the Champions League semifinal after a late brace by Joselu to make it to the UCL final where it will face Borussia Dortmund at the Wembley stadium in London on June 1. (June 2, 12:30 AM IST)

Bayern took the lead in the 68th minute courtesy of Alphonso Davies but Madrid completed its comeback despite its first goal disallowed by VAR. Carlo Ancelotti’s super-sub Joselu scored twice in the 88th and first minute of additional time to take Los Blancos to its 18th European cup final.

MATCH REPORT | Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Champions League semifinal second leg

Dortmund defeated Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 on aggregate in its semifinal tie to make it back to the competition’s final after 11 years.

This will be the German club’s third Champions League final. The last time it lost against Bayern in 2013 and will need to go all guns blazing against the mighty Madrid side which has won all eight of its UCL final.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
