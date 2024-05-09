MagazineBuy Print

UCL 2023-24 Semifinal: Real Madrid’s goal disallowed by VAR against Bayern Munich

VAR ruled out the goal after finding out that Nacho had caught Joshua Kimmich in the face during the build-up to the goal

Published : May 09, 2024 02:04 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich battles for possession with Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern München.
Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich battles for possession with Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern München. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich battles for possession with Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern München. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid host Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The first leg ended 2-2 at the Allianz Arena last week, with Harry Kane, Leroy Sane and Vinicius Jr scoring for their clubs.

ALSO READ | Real Madrid pulls off comeback against Bayern Munich to reach Champions League final

Substitute Alphonso Davies scored the first for Bayern Munich in the 68th minute. Real Madrid thought it had found an equaliser minutes later when Nacho directed the ball toward goal after a shot from Federico Valverde.

Joshua Kimmich immediately went down inside the penalty area, with the Bayern players rushing the referee claiming a foul.

Upon check, VAR ruled out the goal after finding out that Nacho had caught Joshua Kimmich in the face during the build-up to the goal. Replays showed that Nacho used both his hands on Kimmich’s face to push him away before touching thehball towards goal.

However, substitute Joselu scored twice in three minutes to send Real Madrid into the final where it will meet Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Sadium.

