UCL 2023-24 Semifinal: Real Madrid’s goal disallowed by VAR against Bayern Munich

Real Madrid host Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The first leg ended 2-2 at the Allianz Arena last week, with Harry Kane, Leroy Sane and Vinicius Jr scoring for their clubs.

Substitute Alphonso Davies scored the first for Bayern Munich in the 68th minute. Real Madrid thought it had found an equaliser minutes later when Nacho directed the ball toward goal after a shot from Federico Valverde.

Joshua Kimmich immediately went down inside the penalty area, with the Bayern players rushing the referee claiming a foul.

Upon check, VAR ruled out the goal after finding out that Nacho had caught Joshua Kimmich in the face during the build-up to the goal. Replays showed that Nacho used both his hands on Kimmich’s face to push him away before touching thehball towards goal.

However, substitute Joselu scored twice in three minutes to send Real Madrid into the final where it will meet Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Sadium.