MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Brazil’s football federation suspends matches for three southern clubs because of flooding

South American football confederation CONMEBOL said that it postponed one group-stage match of Gremio’s in the Copa Libertadores and another of Internacional’s in the Copa Sudamericana.

Published : May 08, 2024 10:11 IST , PORTO ALEGRE, - 2 MINS READ

Aneesh Dey _11547
A drone view shows the flooded Arena Gremio stadium in Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, May 6, 2024.
A drone view shows the flooded Arena Gremio stadium in Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, May 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

A drone view shows the flooded Arena Gremio stadium in Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, May 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brazil’s football federation has suspended matches involving three top-tier clubs of the country’s flood-ridden southern region, but only for 20 days.

Gremio, Internacional and Juventude, which are based in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, will only return to activities after the harms of major flooding are mitigated, the Brazilian football body said in a statement Tuesday. Ten of their matches in the Brazilian league and the Brazilian Cup will be rescheduled.

The decision also applies to away matches of the three clubs.

Many fans and players had pushed for a complete halt to competitions in the South American nation.

The football body said it will reassess its move after May 27.

“(The Brazilian Football Confederation) stresses its unrestricted support so all measures and actions are adopted for the benefit of the population, which is the maximum priority,” it said.

Later, the South American football confederation CONMEBOL said that it postponed one group-stage match of Gremio’s in the Copa Libertadores and another of Internacional’s in the Copa Sudamericana.

ALSO READ: Brazil’s bid to host the Women’s World Cup tops European rival

Authorities say at least 95 people have been killed over the last seven days in the region and another 131 are reported missing.

Both Internacional and Gremio had their stadiums inundated in the state capital Porto Alegre, with their pitches now severely damaged by the water. The stadium of Juventude, based in the countryside city of Caxias do Sul, risks being flooded in the next few days.

Only jet skis have entered the Beira-Rio and the Arena do Gremio stadiums in Porto Alegre since last week.

Porto Alegre’s airport is also flooded, as are many of the city’s hotels and roads, which would make it impossible for away teams to play even if the local stadiums were to be immediately cleared.

Other Brazilian clubs have expressed their support to the Rio Grande do Sul clubs and offered their facilities for training until the end of the month.

All three clubs had their weekend matches in the fifth round of the Brazilian league suspended.

Internacional is in ninth position with seven points, three behind leader Athletico Paranaense. Gremio is in 11th position with six points and Juventude has five competition points.

Damage from the rains has affected more than 1 million people in the region, according to authorities. Approximately 200,000 people are now displaced and taking refuge in schools, gymnasiums and other temporary shelters.

More heavy rains are expected until the end of the week, meteorologists say.

The suspension of professional football matches in Rio Grande do Sul state also applies to local clubs in Brazil’s third and fourth divisions, its national women’s football league and under-20 tournaments.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil’s football federation suspends matches for three southern clubs because of flooding
    Aneesh Dey _11547
  2. Olympic champion Ahmed Hafnaoui to miss Paris Games
    Reuters
  3. NBA: Jamal Murray fined $100,000 for tossing objects onto court during Nuggets’ loss to Timberwolves
    AFP
  4. Rudy Gobert named 2024 NBA Defensive Player of the Year
    AFP
  5. Football fans now have a day to celebrate the world’s most popular sport -- May 25
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Brazil’s football federation suspends matches for three southern clubs because of flooding
    Aneesh Dey _11547
  2. Football fans now have a day to celebrate the world’s most popular sport -- May 25
    AP
  3. Brazil’s bid to host the Women’s World Cup tops European rival
    Reuters
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  5. Maradona’s 1986 World Cup Golden Ball trophy goes to auction
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil’s football federation suspends matches for three southern clubs because of flooding
    Aneesh Dey _11547
  2. Olympic champion Ahmed Hafnaoui to miss Paris Games
    Reuters
  3. NBA: Jamal Murray fined $100,000 for tossing objects onto court during Nuggets’ loss to Timberwolves
    AFP
  4. Rudy Gobert named 2024 NBA Defensive Player of the Year
    AFP
  5. Football fans now have a day to celebrate the world’s most popular sport -- May 25
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment