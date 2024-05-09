Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered its fourth-highest team total during the IPL 2024 encounter against the Punjab Kings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday.

Virat Kohli scored a 47-ball 92 and was ably supported by Rajat Patidar (55) and Cameron Green (46) to help the team put up 241/7 in its 20 over essay.

List of highest team totals for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League: