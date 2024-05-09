PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings knocked out of playoffs contention after loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Punjab Kings became the second team to be eliminated from playoff contention in the ongoing IPL 2024 after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Dharamsala on Thursday.

After the loss, PBKS can get to a maximum of 12 points at the end of the league stage and with Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants facing each other, one of them is guaranteed to breach the 14-point mark which has already been crossed by three other teams.

RCB remained seventh with ten points and will continue to need multiple results to go its way to stay in contention for the playoffs.