Punjab Kings was in pursuit of 242 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2024 in Dharamsala on Thursday.

If Punjab chases down the target, it will be the second-highest target achieved in the 17 editions of the competition. The record belongs to Punjab, which chased down 262 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier in the season.

Here is the list of highest run chases in the Indian Premier League: