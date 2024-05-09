Punjab Kings was in pursuit of 242 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2024 in Dharamsala on Thursday.
If Punjab chases down the target, it will be the second-highest target achieved in the 17 editions of the competition. The record belongs to Punjab, which chased down 262 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier in the season.
Here is the list of highest run chases in the Indian Premier League:
- Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Score: 262 | Target: 262 in 2024
- Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab - Score: 226 | Target: 224 in 2020
- Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Score: 224 | Target: 224 in 2024
- Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - Score: 219 | Target: 219 in 2021
- Rajasthan Royals vs Deccan Chargers - Score: 217 | Target: 215 in 2008
Latest on Sportstar
- Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Lineups out soon; Ronaldo expected to start
- PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: PBKS 45/1 (4); Target 242; Swapnil removes Prabhsimran; Kohli hits 92 for RCB
- New PCI president Jhajharia has eyes set on India’s success at Paris 2024 Paralympics
- Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Mathews named in Hasaranga-led 15-member squad
- Highest run chases in IPL history: Punjab Kings holds record at 262; Top five targets achieved in Indian Premier League
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE