IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after PBKS vs RCB: Harshal Patel takes the lead at 20 wickets; Jasprit Bumrah second

Harshal Patel managed figures of three for 38 to claim the Purple Cap from Jasprit Bumrah during the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday.
The spell took Harshal to 20 wickets for the tournament, two more the Mumbai Indians’ Bumrah who occupies the second spot.
Here is the list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Harshal Patel
|PBKS
|12
|20
|9.75
|20.00
|3/15
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|12
|18
|6.20
|16.50
|5/21
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|KKR
|11
|16
|8.75
|21.87
|3/16
|Arshdeep Singh
|PBKS
|12
|16
|10.32
|27.31
|4/29
|Mukesh Kumar
|DC
|8
|15
|10.94
|20.80
|3/14
*Updated after PBKS vs RCB on May 9
PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Strike rate
|Economy
|BBI
|2023
|Mohammed Shami
|GT
|17
|28
|18.64
|13.92
|8.03
|4/11
|2022
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|17
|27
|19.51
|15.11
|7.75
|5/40
|2021
|Harshal Patel
|RCB
|15
|32
|14.34
|10.56
|8.14
|5/27
|2020
|Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|17
|30
|18.26
|13.30
|8.34
|4/24
|2019
|Imran Tahir
|CSK
|17
|26
|16.57
|14.84
|6.69
|4/12
|2018
|Andrew Tye
|KXIP
|14
|24
|18.66
|14.00
|8.00
|4/16
|2017
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|14
|26
|14.19
|12.00
|7.05
|5/19
|2016
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|17
|23
|21.30
|17.20
|7.42
|4/29
|2015
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|17
|26
|16.38
|12.00
|8.14
|3/22
|2014
|Mohit Sharma
|CSK
|16
|23
|19.65
|14.00
|8.39
|4/14
|2013
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|18
|32
|15.53
|11.70
|7.95
|4/42
|2012
|Morne Morkel
|DD
|16
|25
|18.12
|15.10
|7.19
|4/20
|2011
|Lasith Malinga
|MI
|16
|28
|13.39
|13.50
|5.95
|5/13
|2010
|Pragyan Ojha
|DC
|16
|21
|20.42
|16.80
|7.29
|3/26
|2009
|RP Singh
|DC
|16
|23
|18.13
|15.50
|6.98
|4/22
|2008
|Sohail Tanvir
|RR
|11
|22
|12.09
|11.22
|6.46
|6/14
