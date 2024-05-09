MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after PBKS vs RCB: Harshal Patel takes the lead at 20 wickets; Jasprit Bumrah second

IPL 2024: Here are the Purple Cap standings for this Indian Premier League season after Match 58 between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Published : May 09, 2024 21:53 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Harshal Patel appeals for a wicket against Chennai Super Kings.
Harshal Patel appeals for a wicket against Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Harshal Patel appeals for a wicket against Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: PTI

Harshal Patel managed figures of three for 38 to claim the Purple Cap from Jasprit Bumrah during the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday.

The spell took Harshal to 20 wickets for the tournament, two more the Mumbai Indians’ Bumrah who occupies the second spot.

Here is the list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:

Player Team Mat Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Harshal Patel PBKS 12 20 9.75 20.00 3/15
Jasprit Bumrah MI 12 18 6.20 16.50 5/21
Varun Chakaravarthy KKR 11 16 8.75 21.87 3/16
Arshdeep Singh PBKS 12 16 10.32 27.31 4/29
Mukesh Kumar DC 8 15 10.94 20.80 3/14

*Updated after PBKS vs RCB on May 9

PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Matches Wickets Average Strike rate Economy BBI
2023 Mohammed Shami GT 17 28 18.64 13.92 8.03 4/11
2022 Yuzvendra Chahal RR 17 27 19.51 15.11 7.75 5/40
2021 Harshal Patel RCB 15 32 14.34 10.56 8.14 5/27
2020 Kagiso Rabada DC 17 30 18.26 13.30 8.34 4/24
2019 Imran Tahir CSK 17 26 16.57 14.84 6.69 4/12
2018 Andrew Tye KXIP 14 24 18.66 14.00 8.00 4/16
2017 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 14 26 14.19 12.00 7.05 5/19
2016 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 17 23 21.30 17.20 7.42 4/29
2015 Dwayne Bravo CSK 17 26 16.38 12.00 8.14 3/22
2014 Mohit Sharma CSK 16 23 19.65 14.00 8.39 4/14
2013 Dwayne Bravo CSK 18 32 15.53 11.70 7.95 4/42
2012 Morne Morkel DD 16 25 18.12 15.10 7.19 4/20
2011 Lasith Malinga MI 16 28 13.39 13.50 5.95 5/13
2010 Pragyan Ojha DC 16 21 20.42 16.80 7.29 3/26
2009 RP Singh DC 16 23 18.13 15.50 6.98 4/22
2008 Sohail Tanvir RR 11 22 12.09 11.22 6.46 6/14

