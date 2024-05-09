IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after PBKS vs RCB: Virat Kohli extends lead at top

Virat Kohli extended his lead atop the Orange Cap standings after scoring 92 against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Thursday.
The 35-year-old hit seven boundaries and six sixes in his 47-ball knock which took him past 600 runs for the season.
Here is the list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2024:
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|12
|634
|70.44
|153.51
|113*
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|11
|541
|60.11
|147.01
|108*
|Travis Head
|SRH
|11
|533
|53.30
|201.89
|102
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|11
|471
|67.28
|163.54
|86
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|11
|461
|41.90
|183.66
|109
*Updated after PBKS vs RCB match on May 9
ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Average
|Strike rate
|50
|100
|HS
|2023
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|890
|59.33
|157.80
|4
|3
|129
|2022
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|863
|57.53
|149.05
|4
|4
|116
|2021
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|635
|45.35
|136.26
|4
|1
|101*
|2020
|KL Rahul
|KXIP
|670
|55.83
|129.34
|5
|1
|132*
|2019
|David Warner
|SRH
|692
|69.20
|143.87
|8
|1
|100
|2018
|Kane Williamson
|SRH
|735
|52.50
|142.44
|8
|0
|84
|2017
|David Warner
|SRH
|641
|58.27
|141.81
|4
|1
|126
|2016
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|973
|81.08
|152.03
|7
|4
|113
|2015
|David Warner
|SRH
|562
|43.23
|156.54
|7
|0
|91
|2014
|Robin Uthappa
|KKR
|660
|44.00
|137.78
|5
|0
|83
|2013
|Michael Hussey
|CSK
|733
|52.35
|129.50
|6
|0
|95
|2012
|Chris Gayle
|RCB
|733
|61.08
|160.74
|7
|1
|128
|2011
|Chris Gayle
|RCB
|608
|67.55
|183.13
|3
|2
|107
|2010
|Sachin Tendulkar
|MI
|618
|47.53
|132.61
|5
|0
|89
|2009
|Matthew Hayden
|CSK
|572
|52.00
|144.81
|5
|0
|89
|2008
|Shaun Marsh
|KXIP
|616
|68.44
|139.68
|5
|1
|115
