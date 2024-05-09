MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after PBKS vs RCB: Virat Kohli extends lead at top

IPL 2024: Here are the Orange Cap standings for this Indian Premier League after Match 58 between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Published : May 09, 2024 21:31 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohl celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo /Ashwini Bhatia)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohl celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo /Ashwini Bhatia) | Photo Credit: AP
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohl celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo /Ashwini Bhatia) | Photo Credit: AP

Virat Kohli extended his lead atop the Orange Cap standings after scoring 92 against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Thursday.

The 35-year-old hit seven boundaries and six sixes in his 47-ball knock which took him past 600 runs for the season.

FOLLOW LIVE: PBKS vs RCB Live score updates

Here is the list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2024:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS
Virat Kohli RCB 12 634 70.44 153.51 113*
Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 11 541 60.11 147.01 108*
Travis Head SRH 11 533 53.30 201.89 102
Sanju Samson RR 11 471 67.28 163.54 86
Sunil Narine KKR 11 461 41.90 183.66 109

*Updated after PBKS vs RCB match on May 9

ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Runs Average Strike rate 50 100 HS
2023 Shubman Gill GT 890 59.33 157.80 4 3 129
2022 Jos Buttler RR 863 57.53 149.05 4 4 116
2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 635 45.35 136.26 4 1 101*
2020 KL Rahul KXIP 670 55.83 129.34 5 1 132*
2019 David Warner SRH 692 69.20 143.87 8 1 100
2018 Kane Williamson SRH 735 52.50 142.44 8 0 84
2017 David Warner SRH 641 58.27 141.81 4 1 126
2016 Virat Kohli RCB 973 81.08 152.03 7 4 113
2015 David Warner SRH 562 43.23 156.54 7 0 91
2014 Robin Uthappa KKR 660 44.00 137.78 5 0 83
2013 Michael Hussey CSK 733 52.35 129.50 6 0 95
2012 Chris Gayle RCB 733 61.08 160.74 7 1 128
2011 Chris Gayle RCB 608 67.55 183.13 3 2 107
2010 Sachin Tendulkar MI 618 47.53 132.61 5 0 89
2009 Matthew Hayden CSK 572 52.00 144.81 5 0 89
2008 Shaun Marsh KXIP 616 68.44 139.68 5 1 115

