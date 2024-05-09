IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after PBKS vs RCB: Virat Kohli extends lead at top

Virat Kohli extended his lead atop the Orange Cap standings after scoring 92 against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Thursday.

The 35-year-old hit seven boundaries and six sixes in his 47-ball knock which took him past 600 runs for the season.

Here is the list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2024:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS Virat Kohli RCB 12 634 70.44 153.51 113* Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 11 541 60.11 147.01 108* Travis Head SRH 11 533 53.30 201.89 102 Sanju Samson RR 11 471 67.28 163.54 86 Sunil Narine KKR 11 461 41.90 183.66 109

*Updated after PBKS vs RCB match on May 9

ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST