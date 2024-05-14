MagazineBuy Print

DC vs LSG Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants to flip coin at 7:00 PM IST

DC vs LSG, IPL 2024: Check the toss result and updates from the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in New Delhi. 

Updated : May 14, 2024 18:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rishabh Pant was suspended for the last game for Delhi Capitals and is back in charge again tonight.
Rishabh Pant was suspended for the last game for Delhi Capitals and is back in charge again tonight. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals hosts Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial IPL 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley stadium with both sides well in contention for the playoffs.

FOLLOW | LIVE: DC VS LSG SCORE AND UPDATES

Here are the toss statistics and updates from the DC vs LSG IPL 2024 match.

Toss at 7PM IST

DC- Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 5

Result after losing toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 2

LSG - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 5; Losses: 3

Result after losing toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 3

Arun Jaitley Stadium - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins: 1; Losses: 3

Team batting first: Wins: 4; Losses: 0

SQUADS

Delhi Capitals:

Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara

Lucknow Super Giants:

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

