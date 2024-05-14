DC vs LSG Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants to flip coin at 7:00 PM IST

Delhi Capitals hosts Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial IPL 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley stadium with both sides well in contention for the playoffs.
Here are the toss statistics and updates from the DC vs LSG IPL 2024 match.
DC- Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 5
Result after losing toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 2
LSG - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins - 5; Losses: 3
Result after losing toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 3
Arun Jaitley Stadium - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Team winning the toss: Wins: 1; Losses: 3
Team batting first: Wins: 4; Losses: 0
SQUADS
Delhi Capitals:
Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara
Lucknow Super Giants:
KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd. Arshad Khan.
