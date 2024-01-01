Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Prithvi Shaw omitted, Rahane to lead Mumbai for Bihar, Andhra games

Mumbai on Monday announced its 15-member squad for the opening two games in the Ranji Trophy — against Bihar and Andhra.

Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team for the second season running. In 2023, Mumbai had finished fourth in Elite Group B and failed to qualify for the knockouts.

Among the notable names missing from the previous season are Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw.

Mumbai kicks off its campaign against Bihar on January 5 before facing Andhra from January 12 to 15.

SQUAD Ajinkya Rahane (c), Jay Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Hardik Tamore, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Suved Parkar, Prasad Pawar, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Dhaval Kulkarni, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar.