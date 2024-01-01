Mumbai on Monday announced its 15-member squad for the opening two games in the Ranji Trophy — against Bihar and Andhra.
Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team for the second season running. In 2023, Mumbai had finished fourth in Elite Group B and failed to qualify for the knockouts.
Among the notable names missing from the previous season are Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw.
Mumbai kicks off its campaign against Bihar on January 5 before facing Andhra from January 12 to 15.
SQUAD
Latest on Sportstar
- Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Prithvi Shaw omitted, Rahane to lead Mumbai for Bihar, Andhra games
- AFC Asian Cup 2024: Japan thrashes Thailand in warm-up
- Who has scored the most runs in Ranji Trophy history?
- Warner announces retirement from ODI and Test cricket
- Argentina set to retire Lionel Messi’s No. 10 jersey
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE