Ranji Trophy: Tanmay Agarwal ton rescues Hyderabad against Tamil Nadu

Captain Tanmay Agarwal cracked his ninth Ranji century (116 batting, 210b, 14x4) and was involved a fighting 141-run stand for the fifth wicket with T. Ravi Teja (72, 97b, 6x4, 3x6) to help Hyderabad overcome early blues and score a healthy 256 for five against Tamil Nadu at close of play on the first day of the Elite Group B match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Tuesday.

Put in to bat, the home team was reduced to 46 for four in 17.3 overs before Tanmay and Ravi Teja were involved in the big stand.

Debutant and opener Abhirath Reddy (0) looked out of sorts before he was bowled by pacer Sandeep Warrier. Then southpaw and in-form Rohit Rayudu (0) played all over a yorker from L. Vignesh to be bowled.

Tanay Thyagarajan (28, 23b, 4x4, 1x6) showed some enterprise during a brief stay before he pulled Warrier straight to the deep square-leg fielder. Mir Jaweed Ali was snapped up by wicketkeeper N. Jagadeesan off left-arm spinner R. Sai Kishore to hand Tamil Nadu its fourth scalp.

Later on, Tanmay and Ravi Teja batted with a lot of responsibility, showing wonderful stroke-selection.

Tanmay essayed some delectable strokes on either side of the wicket, with the cover drives and pull strokes off both pace and spin being the highlight.

To his delight, Ravi proved to be an able foil and the two demonstrated that Tamil Nadu bowlers, especially the pacers, were not unplayable. The fast bowlers clearly exploited the overcast conditions in the morning which even saw a 30-minute delay in start to the game.

Warrier came back to remove the well-set Ravi Teja, who slashed one straight to the deep point fielder just a few minutes before the tea break after being unsettled by a couple of bouncers.

In the company of a determined Mickil Jaiswal (32 batting, 62b, 5x4), Tanmay ensured that there were no more setbacks before bad light stopped play 19.2 overs before the scheduled close.