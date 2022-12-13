Ranji Trophy Day 1 Live Updates, HYD vs TN Score: Warrier, Vignesh strike early for Tamil Nadu against Hyderabad

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches happening across India. Stay tuned as we get you all the latest updates.

Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu Day 1 Updates: Hyderabad in trouble - Vignesh strikes to join his fast bowling partner Sandeep Warrier in the wickets column as he knocks down Rayudu with a brilliant yorker and the batsman had no answer to the delivery. Both the Tamil Nadu openers have been probing in their line and lengths and the home side in deep trouble, early in the innings. Tanay Thyagarajan joins skipper Tanmay Agarwal.

Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu, Day 1 Updates: Warrier strikes early - Abhirath’s Reddy painful stay at the wicket comes to an end as Sandeep Warrier strikes early to give Tamil Nadu the breakthrough. With swing on offer, Warrier got the ball to shape into the right-hander with Abhirath leaving a huge gap between bat and pad as the ball sneaks through his defence to castle the stumps. He was hit on his right elbow and wasn’t comfortable from the start. Tamil Nadu draws first blood and Hyderabad loses its opener without any score on the board.

Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu, Day 1 Updates: Tanmay Agarwal and Abhirath Reddy opened the innings for Hyderabad after Tamil Nadu won the toss and opted to bowl first. It was a delayed start due to a drizzle and wet outfield in the morning. L Vignesh and Sandeep Warrier steam in with the new red ball with an aim to make an early breakthrough and make use of the conditions, favourable to the bowlers with some moisture underneath the surface. The timings have been revised as the first session will be held from 10 AM to 12:00 Noon followed by the second session from 12:40 PM to 3:10 PM and the final session from 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu, Elite Group B

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad - Match starts at 9:30 AM

Toss: Tamil Nadu opts to bowl first

Hyderabad Playing XI: Tanmay Agarwal (C), Jaweed Ali, Rohit Rayudu, Ravi Teja, Prateek Reddy, Tanay Thyagaraja, Mickil Jaiswal, Kartikeya Kak, Anikethreddy, B Punnaiah, Abhirath Reddy

Tamil Nadu Playing XI: Baba Indrajith (C), Sai Sudharsan, Narayan Jagadeesan, R Kavin, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Ashwin Crist, R Sai Kishore, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Sandeep Warrier

Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite Group A

Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak - Match starts at 9:30 AM

Toss: Haryana opts to bat first

Jharkhand vs Kerala, Elite Group C

JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi - Match starts at 9:30 AM

Toss: Kerala opts to bat first

Punjab vs Chandigarh, Elite Group D

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali - Match starts at 9:30 AM

Toss: Chandigarh opts to bowl first

Jammu and Kashmir vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite Group D

Hostel Ground JKCA, Jammu - Match starts at 9:30 AM

Toss: Madhya Pradesh opts to bat first

Tripura vs Gujarat, Elite Group D

Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, Agartala - Match starts at 9:30 AM

Toss: Tripura opts to bowl

Vidarbha vs Railways, Elite Group D

Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur - Match starts at 9:30 AM

Toss: Vidarbha opts to bat first

Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate

Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna - Match starts at 9:30 AM

Toss: Arunachal Pradesh opts to bat

Sikkim vs Manipur, Plate

TBC, TBC - Match starts at 9:30 AM

Toss: Manipur opts to bat

Mizoram vs Meghalaya, Plate

GS Patel Stadium, Nadiad - Match starts at 9:30 AM

Toss: Meghalaya opts to bowl

Goa vs Rajasthan, Elite Group C

Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim - Match starts at 9:30 AM

Toss: Rajasthan opts to bowl

Puducherry vs Chhattisgarh, Elite Group C

Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2, Puducherry - Match starts at 9:30 AM

Toss delayed

Nagaland vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group A

Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, Dimapur - Match starts at 9:30 AM

Toss: Uttarakhand opts to bat

Odisha vs Baroda, Elite Group A

Vikas Cricket Ground, Bhubaneswar - Match starts at 9:30 AM

Toss: Baroda opts to bowl

Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group A

Eden Gardens, Kolkata - Match starts at 9:30 AM

Toss: Bengal opts to bowl

Andhra vs Mumbai, Elite Group B

Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram - Match starts at 9:30 AM

Toss: Mumbai opts top bowl

Assam vs Saurashtra, Elite Group B

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati - Match starts at 9:30 AM

Toss: Saurashtra opts to bowl

Maharashtra vs Delhi, Elite Group B

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune - Match starts at 9:30 AM

Toss: Maharashtra opt to bowl first

Karnataka vs Services, Elite Group C

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - Match starts at 9:30 AM

Toss: Services opts to bowl first

Live Streaming Info: The Live Streaming of Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches can be watched on Disney+Hotstar and Star Sports Network.