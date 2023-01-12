Ranji Trophy LIVE Score updates, Round 5 Day 3: TN fights on with Pradosh, Vijay Shankar; Mumbai eyes quick wickets

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy Round 5 matches taking place across the country. This is Lalith Kalidas and Abhishek Saini bringing you the updates.
Tamil Nadu has a huge fight on its hands with Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Vijay Shankar griding to reduce the deficit against Maharashtra. The 23-year-old Pradosh, who made his debut in 2019, has been superb upon return and his aiming for his third ton in as many matches.
Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane fell nine short of a double century in a Group B match against Assam on Wednesday. But Rahane will be happier if his team can win this game and secure six points.
Prithvi Shaw speaks about missing the 21 runs that he missed during a whirlwind knock in Guwahati - one which would have made him the first Indian opener to hit a quadruple ton in FC.
What were the conversations Rahane had with Shaw during their 401-run partnership? Well, it turned out to help both of them. Shayan Acharya writes on the chats the Mumbai batters had out in the middle.
Wednesdays with WV, Episode 22: Murali Vijay talks to WV Raman about the ups and downs in his career, his rocky relationship with his father and why he’s almost done with the BCCI.
