Ranji Trophy LIVE Score updates, Round 5 Day 3: TN fights on with Pradosh, Vijay Shankar; Mumbai eyes quick wickets

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy Round 5 matches taking place across the country. This is Lalith Kalidas and Abhishek Saini bringing you the updates.

Mumbai in search of quick wickets

A cold morning in Guwahati, says Shayan:

And, we are about to start third day's play in Amingaon.



A slightly foggy morning today, and a bit cold...#RanjiTrophy

Maharashtra v TN

Tamil Nadu has a huge fight on its hands with Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Vijay Shankar griding to reduce the deficit against Maharashtra. The 23-year-old Pradosh, who made his debut in 2019, has been superb upon return and his aiming for his third ton in as many matches.

Scores @ Stumps, Day 2 Bengal 189/9 v Baroda 269 - Bengal trails by 80 runs Haryana v Nagaland 88 all out (42.1) - Amit Rana 5/15 Himachal Pradesh 258 v Odisha (2nd) 29/0 (13) - Odisha trails by 38 runs - Prashant Chopra 138 Uttar Pradesh 29/3 (21) v Uttarakhand Maharashtra 446 (98) v Tamil Nadu 267/4 (65) - Ruturaj Gaikwad 195 - TN trails by 179 runs Hyderabad 79 and 191 v Saurashtra 327 all out - Saurashtra won by an innings and 57 runs Delhi 19/1 (9) v Andhra Pradesh 459/9d (133.2) - Delhi trails by 440 runs Assam 129/1 (39.0) v Mumbai 687/4d - Prithvi Shaw 379, Ajinkya Rahane 191 - Assam trails by 558 runs Jharkhand (2nd) 258/3 (78) v Chhattisgarh 113 all out (50.3) - Jharkhand leads by 248 runs Goa 223 all out (84) v Puducherry 299/6 (89) - KB Arun Karthick 113* - Puducherry leads by 76 runs Kerala 327 all out (121) v Services 167/6 (53) - Sachin Baby 159 - Services trails by 160 runs Karnataka 380/8 (118) v Rajasthan 129 all out (45.3) - Karnataka leads by 251 runs Railways 337 all out (109.1) v Tripura 70/1 (14) - Tripura trails by 171 runs Madhya Pradesh 312 all out (115.4) v Gujarat 159/4 (55) - Himanshu Mantri 159 - Gujarat trails by 153 runs Chandigarh v Vidarbha 11/0 (4) Punjab v Jammu & Kashmir 176/6 (44) Sikkim 477/8 (116) v Arunachal Pradesh 213 (56.3) - Sikkim leads by 264 runs Meghalaya (2nd) 91 all out (34) v Manipur 12/1 (3) - Manipur needs 17 runs to win Bihar 474 all out (165.1) v Mizoram 36/2 - Babul Kumar 209 - Mizoram trails by 438 runs

POINTS TABLE AHEAD OF GROUP 5