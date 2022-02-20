Ranji Trophy: TN grabs three points for lead amid Yash Dhull twin tons

Making history is never easy. Particularly for a 19-year-old lad just entering the world of men.

But then, Yash Dhull is someone galloping on his skills. And carries with him confidence and belief.

Dhull made history at the ACA Stadium here on Sunday, becoming only the third Indian batter to score a hundred in each innings on his Ranji debut.

He drove Shahrukh Khan’s off spin through covers and raised his hands in celebration of a rare feat.

Quick to congratulate him was Dhruv Shorey who too made an unbeaten 107; Dhull was unconquered on 113.

The Delhi opening pair had put on 228 without loss, exposing some chinks in the Tamil Nadu attack, when the match was called off with no competitive interest remaining.

Tamil Nadu, thanks chiefly to Shahrukh’s astonishing 194, grabbed three points for the lead. Delhi has to be content with a lone point.

The final day belonged to Dhull and Shorey. The promising Dhull, who faced 202 deliveries and struck 14 fours and a six, once again picked the length early and was ready with his response.

He has time to play his shots, the footwork to get into the right positions, and the timing to fire the ball through the gaps.

Once again Dhull - remarkably composed for someone so young - was comfortable driving off either foot, drove handsomely and essayed the cut and the pull.

The busy Shorey punched the pacemen, used his feet against spin and rotated the strike.

In all, Shorey faced 165 balls and struck 13 fours. He drove and whipped with authority.

The Tamil Nadu bowling was ineffective. Left-arm spinner R. Sai Kishore disappointed on a fourth day pitch. He was too quick through the air and rather predictable without an arm-ball.

He needs to get out of the white ball mindset and try more variations. Waiting in the wings is M. Siddharth, who has a potent arm-ball.

Paceman Saravana Kumar had an ordinary debut and the side should look at Aswin Crist for greater penetration.

This match will be remembered for Shahrukh’s blitzkrieg and Dhull’s heroics.