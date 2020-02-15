Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Lomror ton, Rituraj and Salman fifties deny Delhi win

Rajasthan’s resolute batting denied Delhi an outright victory on the final day of their last Ranji Trophy league engagement here on Saturday.

After resuming its second innings at 128 for two, Rajasthan reached 345 for six – a lead of 21 runs – when play was called off by mutual consent of the teams.

By virtue of taking the first innings lead of 324, Delhi gained three points and finished its campaign with 21 points. Rajasthan collected a point and aggregated 17. Both teams could not make it among the five qualifiers from Elite Groups A and B.

The final day’s play was dominated by overnight not-outs Mahipal Lomor (118, 14x4, 2x6) and Rituraj Singh (58, 9x4). The duo added 90 runs this morning to frustrate Delhi. After they departed and skipper Ashok Menaria fell cheaply, a worried Rajasthan was rescued by Salman Khan (56 not out, 5x4, 2x6).

Delhi eventually gave up its hope of forcing an outright win once Salman and Rajesh Bishnoi added 46 runs for the unfinished seventh-wicket stand.

On a surface where the bowlers failed to get much assistance, spinner Shivam Sharma finished with three wickets.

Result: Match Drawn.

Points: Delhi (21) 3; Rajasthan (17) 1.