Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Smit Patel maiden double ton puts Goa on top Smit Patel smashed a career-best 236 before Goa declared at 490/4 on day one of its Ranji Trophy Plate clash against Mizoram. PTI Kolkata 12 February, 2020 18:51 IST File photo of Smit Patel who scored a career-best 236 in first-class cricket. - B. Jothi Ramalingam PTI Kolkata 12 February, 2020 18:51 IST Wicketkeeper-batsman Smit Patel smashed a career-best 236 before Goa declared at 490/4 on day one of its Ranji Trophy Plate clash against Mizoram here on Wednesday.Patel, whose previous best was 158, struck 28 fours and three sixes in his entertaining 195-ball knock, while skipper Amit Verma also slammed a century. The duo put on 301 runs for the third wicket. Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Gomel, Sarfaraz tons boost Mumbai Put in to bat, Goa lost opener Vaibhav Govekar (21) inside 12 overs but Sumiran Amonkar (32) steadied the innings in company of Patel. G Lalbiakvela (3-91) took three wickets for Mizoram. In reply, Mizoram were 15/1 at stumps on day one, trailing by 475 runs at the CCFC ground here. Goa (43 points) has a slender two-point lead over Puducherry in the Plate Group standings from where one team qualifies for the quarterfinals.Brief Scores: Goa 490/4 declared; 77.5 overs (Smit Patel 236, Amit Verma 148, Snehal Kauthankar 40 not out). Mizoram 15/1; 7 overs.