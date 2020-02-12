Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Smit Patel maiden double ton puts Goa on top

Wicketkeeper-batsman Smit Patel smashed a career-best 236 before Goa declared at 490/4 on day one of its Ranji Trophy Plate clash against Mizoram here on Wednesday.

Patel, whose previous best was 158, struck 28 fours and three sixes in his entertaining 195-ball knock, while skipper Amit Verma also slammed a century. The duo put on 301 runs for the third wicket.

Put in to bat, Goa lost opener Vaibhav Govekar (21) inside 12 overs but Sumiran Amonkar (32) steadied the innings in company of Patel. G Lalbiakvela (3-91) took three wickets for Mizoram.

In reply, Mizoram were 15/1 at stumps on day one, trailing by 475 runs at the CCFC ground here.

Goa (43 points) has a slender two-point lead over Puducherry in the Plate Group standings from where one team qualifies for the quarterfinals.

Brief Scores:

Goa 490/4 declared; 77.5 overs (Smit Patel 236, Amit Verma 148, Snehal Kauthankar 40 not out). Mizoram 15/1; 7 overs.