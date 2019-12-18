Home Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Ranji Trophy: J&K bowls Maharashtra out for 109 Umar Nazir picks up five wickets; J&K ensures an overall lead of 255 runs by the end of the second day’s play. PTI Pune 18 December, 2019 20:59 IST Jammu & Kashmir, in its second innings, was positioned at 155 for 4 at stumps. REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE/GETTY IMAGES PTI Pune 18 December, 2019 20:59 IST Jammu & Kashmir bowled Maharashtra out for 109 on Day Two of a Group ‘C’ contest at the MCA stadium in Pune. By stumps, J&K had an overall lead of 255 runs, after having scored 155 for 4 in the second innings.Resuming its innings at 51 for 3, Maharashtra folded quickly in the morning as medium-pacer Umar Nazir picked up five wickets. M. S. Trunkwala with an innings of 31 (54b, 5x4, 1x6) was the top-scorer for the home side. None of the other batsmen got going.AS IT HAPPENEDLeft-handed opener Suryansh Raina (79 n.o., 140b, 11x4) ensured J&K had a reasonable start to its second innings. He got together with Fazil Rashid (43 n.o., 93b, 6x4) to steady the innings after J&K was struggling at 26 for 3.In Rohtak, skipper Harshal Patel starred with career-best match figures of 12 for 53 as Haryana inflicted a heavy defeat — by an innings and 125 runs — on Tripura on the second day. Patel followed his first innings effort of 7 for 29 with a five-wicket haul in the second as Tripura folded for 49 to enable Haryana to grab all seven points on offer.Brief scores (Group ‘C’)In Pune: Jammu & Kashmir 209 (Ahmed Banday 76, Abid Mushtaq 50; A. Sanklecha 4 for 56) and 155 for 4 (Suryansh Raina 79 n.o.) leads Maharashtra 109 (Umar Nazir 5 for 40).In Raipur: Uttarakhand 120 (A. J. Mandal 3 for 17, P. M. Datey 3 for 42) trails Chhattisgarh 462 for 6 in 122 overs (A. N. Khare 166 n.o., Ajay Mandal 209 n.o., Pradeep Chamoli 3 for 76) by 342 runs.In Cuttack: Services 271 (N. H. Verma 53, R. S. Paliwal 58, Rahul Singh 55; Basant Mohanty 6 for 69) trails Odisha 280 for 6 (Debasish Samantray 96 n.o., Biplab Samantray 73).In Ranchi: Assam 162 (Riyan Parag 55; Anukul Roy 4 for 28, , Ashish Kumar 3 for 25, Shahbaz Nadeem 3 for 55) trails Jharkhand 397 for 8 (Md. Nazim 173, Utkarsh Singh 58, Anukul Roy 30 n.o.) by 235 runs.In Rohtak: Tripura 63 (Harshal Patel 7 for 29, Ashish Hooda 3 for 14) and 49 (Harshal Patel 5 for 24, Ashish Hooda 5 for 21) lost to Haryana 242 (Chaitanya K. Bishnoi 67, Shivam Chauhan 56; M. B. Murasingh 5 for 64) by an innings and 125 runs. Haryana: 7 points, Tripura: 0. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.