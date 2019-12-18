Ranji Trophy: J&K bowls Maharashtra out for 109

Jammu & Kashmir bowled Maharashtra out for 109 on Day Two of a Group ‘C’ contest at the MCA stadium in Pune. By stumps, J&K had an overall lead of 255 runs, after having scored 155 for 4 in the second innings.

Resuming its innings at 51 for 3, Maharashtra folded quickly in the morning as medium-pacer Umar Nazir picked up five wickets. M. S. Trunkwala with an innings of 31 (54b, 5x4, 1x6) was the top-scorer for the home side. None of the other batsmen got going.

AS IT HAPPENED

Left-handed opener Suryansh Raina (79 n.o., 140b, 11x4) ensured J&K had a reasonable start to its second innings. He got together with Fazil Rashid (43 n.o., 93b, 6x4) to steady the innings after J&K was struggling at 26 for 3.

In Rohtak, skipper Harshal Patel starred with career-best match figures of 12 for 53 as Haryana inflicted a heavy defeat — by an innings and 125 runs — on Tripura on the second day. Patel followed his first innings effort of 7 for 29 with a five-wicket haul in the second as Tripura folded for 49 to enable Haryana to grab all seven points on offer.