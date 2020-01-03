Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Round 4, Day 1 Live: Mumbai loses Aditya Tare

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of day one of the round four Ranji matches from across the country. Tamil Nadu locks horns with UP, Mumbai faces Karnataka.

LIVE UPDATES

Amol Karhadkar pings from Mumbai: Aditya Tare, opening for the first time this season, attempts a drive off V Koushik off the first ball, only to edge it to the keeper Sharath. Umpire S Ravi upholds the caught-behind appeal. Tare is flummoxed, stands his ground for a long time before walking back. Mumbai 16/1 after 6.3 Overs.

Rahane joins Shaw and whips the second ball he faces for a four. The duo will hold the key for Mumbai's fortunes.

V. V. Subrahmanyam updates from Hyderabad: Overnight showers delay start, covers are on and the toss is yet to happen for the Hyderabad vs Kerala match.

Rain delays start of the Hyderabad-Kerala game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.



Rain delays start of the Hyderabad-Kerala game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Amol Karhadkar pings from Mumbai: Four-pronged pace attack for Karnataka while Mumbai includes an additional spinner. Who has misread the conditions? Karnataka, by the way, have inserted Mumbai in after winning the toss.

TOSS UPDATES:

Karnataka Won the Toss & elected to Field

Bihar Won the Toss & elected to Field

Punjab Won the Toss & elected to bat

Railways Won the Toss & elected to Field

Andhra Won the Toss & elected to Field

Maharashtra Won the Toss & elected to bat

Madhya Pradesh Won the Toss & elected to Field

Goa Won the Toss & elected to Field