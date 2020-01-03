Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Round 4, Day 1 Live: Mumbai loses Aditya Tare Catch live score and updates from day one of the round four Ranji matches from across the country. Tamil Nadu locks horns with UP, Mumbai faces Karnataka. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 03 January, 2020 09:37 IST Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw in action during the practice session at Mumbai Cricket Association's ground at Bandra-Kurla complex ahead of Ranji Tropy match against Karnataka on Thursday. - VIVEK BENDRE Team Sportstar Last Updated: 03 January, 2020 09:37 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of day one of the round four Ranji matches from across the country. Tamil Nadu locks horns with UP, Mumbai faces Karnataka.LIVE UPDATESAmol Karhadkar pings from Mumbai: Aditya Tare, opening for the first time this season, attempts a drive off V Koushik off the first ball, only to edge it to the keeper Sharath. Umpire S Ravi upholds the caught-behind appeal. Tare is flummoxed, stands his ground for a long time before walking back. Mumbai 16/1 after 6.3 Overs.Rahane joins Shaw and whips the second ball he faces for a four. The duo will hold the key for Mumbai's fortunes.V. V. Subrahmanyam updates from Hyderabad: Overnight showers delay start, covers are on and the toss is yet to happen for the Hyderabad vs Kerala match. Rain delays start of the Hyderabad-Kerala game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Follow latest updates https://t.co/8hjoSEdocl#HYDvKER #RanjiTrophy @paytm pic.twitter.com/Lvrm66p0qj— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 3, 2020 Amol Karhadkar pings from Mumbai: Four-pronged pace attack for Karnataka while Mumbai includes an additional spinner. Who has misread the conditions? Karnataka, by the way, have inserted Mumbai in after winning the toss.TOSS UPDATES:Karnataka Won the Toss & elected to FieldBihar Won the Toss & elected to FieldPunjab Won the Toss & elected to batRailways Won the Toss & elected to FieldAndhra Won the Toss & elected to FieldMaharashtra Won the Toss & elected to batMadhya Pradesh Won the Toss & elected to Field Goa Won the Toss & elected to FieldALL MATCHES TODAY Group A:Bengal v Gujarat (Kolkata); Hyderabad v Kerala (Hyderabad); Punjab v Delhi (Mohali); Rajasthan v Andhra (Jaipur).Group B:Baroda v Railways (Vadodara); Himachal v Madhya Pradesh (Dharamshala); Mumbai v Karnataka (Mumbai); Uttar Pradesh v Tamil Nadu (Kanpur).Group C:Chhattisgarh v Haryana (Raipur); Jharkhand v Jammu & Kashmir (Ranchi); Services v Maharashtra (New Delhi); Tripura v Odisha (Agartala); Uttarakhand v Assam (Dehradun).Plate:Bihar v Mizoram (Patna); Goa v Manipur (Porvorim); Meghalaya v Pondicherry (Mangaldoi); Nagaland v Chandigarh (Sovima); Sikkim v Arunachal Pradesh (Bhubaneswar).