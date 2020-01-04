Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Round 4 Day 2 Live: Mulani twin strikes peg back Karnataka

Hello and welcome to day two of the round four Ranji matches. A number of rain delays and washouts yesterday. Eight games couldn't start because of the weather. Ninety overs were bowled only in the Manipur-Goa and the Assam-Uttarakhand matches. The teams would be hoping that the weather gets better today.

LIVE UPDATES

Ravi Kiran strikes and picks his fourth wicket as Basil Thampi departs. Kerala 140/8 after 44.2 overs.

Abhishek Mukherjee pings from Jaipur: The first runs of the day come through K. S. Bharat, who flicks the ball off his pads to get a boundary through mid wicket. Loud cheers from the Andhra dugout/dressing room; it’s been a nervy few minutes for the batsmen otherwise. Andhra 88/3 after 31.3 overs.

V.V. Subrahmanyan pings from Hyderabad: Beautiful weather in Hyderabad, play starts on time with Kerala on 126 for seven.

Day two play between Hyderabad and Kerala underway at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. - V.V. Subrahmanyan

Abhishek Mukherjee with an update from Jaipur: Early breakthrough for Rajasthan, Rituraj dismissing Ricky Bhui lbw. He seemed to have got the ball to come back in to the batsman after pitching. But Bhui was unsatisfied with the umpire’s verdict and left the field reluctantly, shaking his head. Andhra 3 for 82

Amol Karhadkar pings from Mumbai: Royston Dias starts proceedings on the second day. Mumbai will be hoping to use the damp pitch early in the morning. And Dias strikes off the fourth ball. Karun Nair nicks one in the cordon. Karnataka 79 for 4.

Update on Prithvi Shaw: He remains off the field. The team management is awaiting the MRI scan results.

As we wait for the day's play to begin, catch up on all the action from day one here| Ranji Trophy 2019-20: As it happened

TOSS UPDATES:

Karnataka Won the Toss & elected to Field

Bihar Won the Toss & elected to Field

Punjab Won the Toss & elected to bat

Railways Won the Toss & elected to Field

Andhra Won the Toss & elected to Field

Maharashtra Won the Toss & elected to bat

Madhya Pradesh Won the Toss & elected to Field

Goa Won the Toss & elected to Field