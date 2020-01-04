Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Round 4 Day 2 Live: Mulani twin strikes peg back Karnataka Catch live score and all the updates from day two of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season's round four matches from across the country. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 04 January, 2020 09:46 IST Mumbai skipper Suryakumar Yadav hit a fine fifty. (File Photo) - SANDEEP SAXENA Team Sportstar Last Updated: 04 January, 2020 09:46 IST Hello and welcome to day two of the round four Ranji matches. A number of rain delays and washouts yesterday. Eight games couldn't start because of the weather. Ninety overs were bowled only in the Manipur-Goa and the Assam-Uttarakhand matches. The teams would be hoping that the weather gets better today. LIVE UPDATESRavi Kiran strikes and picks his fourth wicket as Basil Thampi departs. Kerala 140/8 after 44.2 overs.Abhishek Mukherjee pings from Jaipur: The first runs of the day come through K. S. Bharat, who flicks the ball off his pads to get a boundary through mid wicket. Loud cheers from the Andhra dugout/dressing room; it’s been a nervy few minutes for the batsmen otherwise. Andhra 88/3 after 31.3 overs.V.V. Subrahmanyan pings from Hyderabad: Beautiful weather in Hyderabad, play starts on time with Kerala on 126 for seven. Day two play between Hyderabad and Kerala underway at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. - V.V. Subrahmanyan Abhishek Mukherjee with an update from Jaipur: Early breakthrough for Rajasthan, Rituraj dismissing Ricky Bhui lbw. He seemed to have got the ball to come back in to the batsman after pitching. But Bhui was unsatisfied with the umpire’s verdict and left the field reluctantly, shaking his head. Andhra 3 for 82Amol Karhadkar pings from Mumbai: Royston Dias starts proceedings on the second day. Mumbai will be hoping to use the damp pitch early in the morning. And Dias strikes off the fourth ball. Karun Nair nicks one in the cordon. Karnataka 79 for 4. Update on Prithvi Shaw: He remains off the field. The team management is awaiting the MRI scan results. Royston Dias starts proceedings on the second morning. Mumbai will be hoping to use the damp pitch early in the morning. And Dias strikes fourth ball. Karun Nair nicks one in the cordon. Karnataka 79 for 4 #MUMvKAR #RanjiTrophy @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/JaB4ZjhP5q— Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) January 4, 2020 As we wait for the day's play to begin, catch up on all the action from day one here| Ranji Trophy 2019-20: As it happenedTOSS UPDATES:Karnataka Won the Toss & elected to FieldBihar Won the Toss & elected to FieldPunjab Won the Toss & elected to batRailways Won the Toss & elected to FieldAndhra Won the Toss & elected to FieldMaharashtra Won the Toss & elected to batMadhya Pradesh Won the Toss & elected to FieldGoa Won the Toss & elected to FieldALL MATCHES TODAY Group A:Bengal v Gujarat (Kolkata); Hyderabad v Kerala (Hyderabad); Punjab v Delhi (Mohali); Rajasthan v Andhra (Jaipur).Group B:Baroda v Railways (Vadodara); Himachal v Madhya Pradesh (Dharamshala); Mumbai v Karnataka (Mumbai); Uttar Pradesh v Tamil Nadu (Kanpur).Group C:Chhattisgarh v Haryana (Raipur); Jharkhand v Jammu & Kashmir (Ranchi); Services v Maharashtra (New Delhi); Tripura v Odisha (Agartala); Uttarakhand v Assam (Dehradun).Plate:Bihar v Mizoram (Patna); Goa v Manipur (Porvorim); Meghalaya v Pondicherry (Mangaldoi); Nagaland v Chandigarh (Sovima); Sikkim v Arunachal Pradesh (Bhubaneswar).