Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Day 4, Round 3 Live: Six-wicket haul for Rex Singh

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the fourth and last day of Round 3 of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 being played across different venues in the country.

This has been a season to remember for Rex Singh! The Manipur young pace ace has scalped a six wicket haul against Arunachal Pradesh. Eight wickets down for Arunachal. From featuring in age-group cricket to breaking into the big league -- Rex has made his presence felt.

In Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh has lost its eighth wicket for 108. Manish Golamaru has been dismissed for 11 off 23 balls by Akash Deep.

Delhi is just 60 runs away from a win against Hyderabad. With 10 wickets in hand, it looks like an easy task for Delhi. An interesting day of cricket awaits...