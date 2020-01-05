Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Round 4, Day 4 Live Score: Gujarat tail frustrates Bengal Catch the live score card, commentary, highlights, updates, analysis and more from the fourth and last day of the Round 4 matches of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 being played across venues. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 06 January, 2020 08:51 IST REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Goa (553/5 dec) beat Manipur (106 and 88) by an innings and 359 runs. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 06 January, 2020 08:51 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of Day 4 of the fourth round matches of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 being played across venues. Bengal vs Gujarat: As Bengal's Akash Deep bags his fifth wicket, conceding just 52 runs, Gujarat manages to reach 182/8 after 70 overs. R B Kalaria is the last man to go: ct Anustup Majumdar (sub).Here's how the teams shape up after Stumps on Day 3:Bengal vs Gujarat: Gujarat 169/7 after 65 overs.Tripura vs Odisha: Odisha 5/0 after 4 overs, trailing by 283 runs in the first innings.Punjab vs Delhi: Punjab is 44/4 after 13 overs, leading by 18 runs.Himachal vs Madhya Pradesh: Himachal is 176/3 after 57 overs, trailing by 76 runs.Uttar Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu: Uttar Pradesh is 170/9 after 66 overs, trailing 10 runs.Nagaland vs Chandigarh: Chandigarh is 400/6 dec after 70.3 overs.Jharkhand vs J & K: Jharkhand is 103/4 after 28 overs, trailing by 79 runs.Kerala vs Hyderabad: Kerala is 204/7 after 78 over, leading by 140 runs.Rajasthan vs Andhra: Rajasthan is 243/8 after 95.2 overs, leading by 137 runs.Sikkim vs Arunachal Pradesh: Sikkim is 274/6 after 68 oversChhattisgarh vs Haryana: Chhatisgarh 33/3 after 13 overs, needing 230 runs to win. Here are the results from Round 4:Results:Baroda vs Railways: Baroda (201 and 98) beat Railways (99 and 101) by 99 runs.Services vs Maharashtra: Services (285) beat Maharashtra (44 and 147) by an innings and 94 runs.Uttarakhand vs Assam: Assam (294) beat Uttarakhand (121 and 83) by innings and 90 runs.Bihar vs Mizoram: Bihar (262 and 188/4) beat Mizoram (378 and 68) by six wickets.Goa vs Manipur: Goa (553/5 dec) beat Manipur (106 and 88) by an innings and 359 runs.Mumbai vs Karnataka: Karnataka (218 and 129/5) beat Mumbai (194, 149/9) by five wickets.Meghalaya vs Pondicherry: Pondicherry (80 and 49/5) beat Meghalaya (65 and 63) by five wickets. ALL MATCHES TODAY Group A:Bengal v Gujarat (Kolkata); Hyderabad v Kerala (Hyderabad); Punjab v Delhi (Mohali); Rajasthan v Andhra (Jaipur).Group B:Himachal v Madhya Pradesh (Dharamshala); Mumbai v Karnataka (Mumbai); Uttar Pradesh v Tamil Nadu (Kanpur).Group C:Chhattisgarh v Haryana (Raipur); Jharkhand v Jammu & Kashmir (Ranchi); Tripura v Odisha (Agartala).Plate:Nagaland v Chandigarh (Sovima); Sikkim v Arunachal Pradesh (Bhubaneswar).