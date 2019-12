Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Round 3, Day 3 Live Score: Kerala needs 242 runs to win

STUMPS, DAY 2

Mizoram vs Puducherry: Mizoram trails by 355 runs



Bengal vs Andhra: Bengal 289 all-out



Odisha vs Uttarakhand: Odisha leads by 28 runs



Sikkim vs Nagaland: Nagaland trails by 224 runs



Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur: Manipur leads by 133 runs



Karnataka vs Himachal Pradesh: Himachal Pradesh leads by 69 runs



Bihar vs Goa: Goa trails by 261 runs



Services vs Tripura: Tripura trails by 31 runs



Delhi vs Hyderabad: Hyderabad trails by 195 runs



Maharashtra vs Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh trails by 158 runs



Jharkhand vs Haryana: Haryana 285/6



Gujarat vs Kerala: Kerala needs 242 runs to win



Vidarbha vs Punjab: Vidarbha 196/6



Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu: Madhya Pradesh leads by 132 runs



Mumbai vs Railways: Mumbai trails by 88 runs



Saurashtra vs Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh trails by 109 runs



Jammu and Kashmir vs Assam: Jammu and Kashmir 210/2