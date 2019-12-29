Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Vijay Shankar boost for Tamil Nadu ahead of fourth round

Tamil Nadu received a boost with the return of skipper Vijay Shankar ahead of the team's fourth round Ranji Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh in Kanpur from January 3.

The India all-rounder suffered from fever during the first match against Karnataka and subsequently had an issue with his right wrist due to weakness. "I was not well for a while and became weak losing 4-5kgs of weight. So I went to the NCA and had a complete check-up and was advised rest to recuperate," Vijay Shankar said.

'I felt some pain in the wrist due to the weakness. I am fit now and had a couple of hits as well recently," he added.

Tamil Nadu has only one point from three matches following defeats in its opening two fixtures before drawing the last game against Madhya Pradesh after conceding the first-innings lead.