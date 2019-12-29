2019, the year in sports: Highlights of January, February, March, April

Border-Gavaskar Trophy final match, Sydney [Cricket] (January 3 to January 7)

India and Australia draw the final Test as India wins the four-match series 2-1 and retains the Border Gavaskar trophy.

India tour of Australia ODI series, Australia [Cricket] (January 12 to January 18)

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C) and Kedar Jadhav (R) celebrate after defeating Australia during the third one-day international cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on January 18, 2019. - GETTY IMAGES

India wins the three-match series 2-1 beating Australia by 7 wickets in the third and final ODI. This was India’s maiden bilateral ODI series triumph in Australia. India also became the first country to return from Australia without losing a single series, having won the Test series 2-1 and drawn the T20I 1-1.

India tour of New Zealand ODI series, New Zealand [Cricket] (January 23 to February 3)

India wins the five-match series 4-1 with a 35-run victory in the final match in Wellington, bouncing back from 18 for four to reach 252 in the first innings.

India women in New Zealand ODI series [Cricket] (January 24 to February 1)

India women win the three-match series 2-1, sealing victory in the first two ODIs. In the final match, Mithali Raj becomes the first woman cricketer to play 200 ODIs.

India in New Zealand T20I series [Cricket] (February 6 to February 10)

India loses the three-match series 1-2, falling to defeat in the final ODI as New Zealand wins narrowly by four runs.

Ranji Trophy final, Nagpur [Cricket] (February 7)

Vidarbha team poses with the Ranji Trophy after beating Saurashtra in the 2018-19 final. - Vivek Bendre

Vidarbha defeats Saurashtra in the final by 78 runs to successfully defend its title. Vidarbha becomes the sixth team to defend its title, while Wasim Jaffer becomes only the fifth cricketer to win 10 Ranji Trophy titles.

India women in New Zealand T20I series [Cricket] (February 6 to February 10)

India loses the series 0-3, falling to a two-run defeat in the final T20. New Zealand wins the first match by 23 runs and the second ODI by four wickets.

Australia in India T20 series [Cricket] (February 24 to February 27)

India loses the two-match series at home – its first T20 series loss to Australia. Australia rides on Glenn Maxwell’s unbeaten 113 to chase a target of 191 in 19.4 overs in the second match.

Australia in India ODI series [Cricket] (March 2 to March 13)

India loses the five-match series 2-3 after getting off to a good start with victories in the first two ODIs. Australia seals the series with three back-to-back wins, winning the final match by 35 runs.

Indian Premier League [Cricket] (March 23 to May 12]

Mumbai Indians has won the IPL title a record four times. - Getty Images

Mumbai Indians defeats Chennai Super Kings by 1 run in the final to win its fourth title.

AFC Asian Cup, Qatar [Football] (January 5 to February 1)

Qatar wins the championship, beating Japan 1-3 in the final; India failed to progress from the group stage, having finished last in Group A with three points with two losses and one win.

Indian Super League final [Football] (March 17)

Bengaluru FC wins the ISL 2018-19, beating FC Goa 1-0 in the final. Rahul Bheke scores the winning goal to hand Bengaluru its first ISL title.

Bengaluru FC won its first ISL title in 2019. - VIVEK BENDRE

I-League [Football] (March 20)

Chennai City officially crowned the winner of I-League. It defeated Minerva Punjab 3-1 on March 9 to seal the title but was given the trophy on that day.

Super Cup, Bhubaneswar [Football] (April 13)

FC Goa wins the Super Cup beating Chennaiyin 2-1 in the final. This was Goa’s first-ever trophy.

Serie A, Italy [Football] (April 20)

Juventus wins its eighth consecutive Serie A title as it comes from behind to beat Fiorentina.

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) and Juventus players celebrate after Juventus secured its 8th consecutive Italian 2018/19 "Scudetto" Serie A championships, after winning the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Fiorentina on April 20, 2019 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. - GETTY IMAGES

Ligue 1, France [Football] (April 22)

Paris Saint-Germain wins the Ligue 1 2018-19 title for the eighth time with a massive 17-point lead over AS Monaco.

La Liga, Spain [Football] (April 28)

Barcelona wins its 26th La Liga – its eighth in 11 years – as Lionel Messi comes off the bench to score in the victory over Levante to secure the championship.

Coupe de France final [Football] (April 27)

In the 2019 Coupe de France final, Rennes overcomes four-time defending champion Paris Saint-Germain 6-5 in a penalty shootout after the scores are tied 2-2 after extra time for its third title overall and first since 1971.

Australian Open, Melbourne [Tennis] (January 14 to January 27)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup following victory in his Men's Singles Final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain during day 14 of the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 27, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. - GETTY IMAGES

Novak Djokovic wins men’s singles beating Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3, whereas Naomi Osaka wins in women’s singles beating Petra Kvitova 7-6, 5-7, 6-4. Defending champions Roger Federer and Caroline Wozniacki lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas (fourth round) and Maria Sharapova (third round) respectively.

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, Malaysia [Hockey] (March 23 to March 30)

South Korea beats India loses 4-2 in the penalty shootout in the final after regulation time ends with a 1-1 scoreline. Malaysia wins the third-place playoff, defeating Canada 4-2 in the bronze medal match.

Formula 1 [Motorsport] (March to December)

Lewis Hamilton wins his sixth F1 drivers’ championship after finishing second at the US Grand Prix. The Briton is only one title behind Michael Schumacher, who holds the record of seven. Hamilton’s team Mercedes wins the constructors’ championship for the sixth consecutive time.

MotoGP [Motorsport] (March to November)

Marc Marquez wraps up the 2019 title with four races to spare, as he wins his sixth MotoGP title. Repsol Honda wins the riders’, teams’ and constructors’ championships.

Pro Volleyball League [Volleyball] (February 2 to February 22)

Chennai Spartans beats Calicut Heroes 3-0 (15-11, 15-12, 16-14) in the final to win the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Special Olympics World Summer Games, Abu Dhabi [Multi sports] (March 14 to March 21)

India (284 athletes) wins 368 medals including 85 gold, 154 silver, and 129 bronze medals.

Masters tournament, Augusta [Golf] (April 11 to April 14)

Tiger Woods (L) of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. - GETTY IMAGES

Tiger Woods wins the 2019 Masters - his 15th Major overall and his first in 11 years. The win comes 10 years, nine months and 29 days after his last major title at the 2008 US Open. For the first time Woods comes from behind in the final round to win a major.

Asian Weightlifting Championship, China [Weightlifting] (April 20 to April 28)

Jhilli Dalabehara wins silver in the women’s 45kg [non-olympic] category by lifting 162kg. Mirabai Chanu (49kg) lifts a total of 199kg, same as the bronze medal winner Zhang Rong but the Chinese wins under new rules which came into effect in 2017- under these rules, the competitor who has a lower clean and jerk result (that means higher snatch result) will be ranked higher in the classification of athletes for total lift. Jeremy Lalrunnuga breaks the youth world and Asian records in snatch, clean and jerk and total lift with an effort of 297 kg (134 kg+163 kg).

Asian Athletics Championship, Qatar [Athletics] (April 21 to April 24)

India finishes with 17 medals: three gold, seven silver and seven bronze. P.U Chitra (women’s 1500), Gomathi Marimuthu (women’s 800m) and Tejinder Pal Singh Toor (men’s shot put) are the gold medallists. India finishes fourth in total medal tally; Bahrain tops with 22 medals.

Asian Wrestling Championship, China [Wrestling] (April 23 to April 28)

India wins 16 medals which included one gold, six silver and nine bronze medals. Bajrang Punia won the gold medal in 65kg category.

(COMPILED BY MANASI PATHAK AND DOMINIC RICHARD)