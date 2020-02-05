Ranji Trophy: Juneja, Rawal put Gujarat on top

Delhi’s limited bowling resources and the overly defensive attitude of skipper Dhruv Shorey stood exposed as Manprit Juneja and Dhruv Rawal raised 181 runs in their ongoing fifth-wicket stand and put Gujarat on top at stumps on the second day of their Ranji Trophy match here on Wednesday.

As it happened| Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Highlights: Punjab beats Andhra inside two days

After cleaning up the last four Delhi wickets for just 23 runs in the morning session and restricting the host to 293, Gujarat found itself in trouble at 88 for four. But thereafter, right-handed Juneja (88 batting, 134, 1x6) and left-handed Raval (83 batting, 12x4) counter-attacked and won the day for Gujarat.

At stumps, Gujarat was 269 for four and needed another 25 to take the first innings lead. With two days to go, Gujarat is in a position to press for an outright victory.

READ| Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Punjab beats Andhra in two-day thriller

It was in the post-tea session that Juneja and Rawal were at their assertive best with some free-stroking batting. The session produced 122 runs off 27 overs, with boundary-hits coming thick and fast. With the bowlers consistently erring in line and length, the left-right combination from Gujarat spared none.

In the morning, Roosh Kalaria scalped three tailenders to finish with five for 78 after Chintan Gaja bowled Kunwar Bidhuri (78) on his overnight score.