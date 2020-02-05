Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Day 3 Live Score: Sikkim needs 136 runs to win

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the third day of the eighth round of Ranji Trophy 2019-20. This is Santadeep Dey, and I will be taking you through all the action, as it unfurls across venues in the country.

The live coverage is scheduled to begin at 9 AM IST.

These are how things stood at the end of proceedings on Day 2:

STUMPS Meghalaya vs Sikkim: Sikkim needs 136 runs to win. Nagaland vs Goa: Nagaland trails by 151 runs. Tripura vs Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir leads by 191 runs. Arunachal Pradesh vs Bihar: Bihar trails by 130 runs. Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh: Jharkhand trails by 523 runs. Rajasthan vs Bengal: Rajasthan leads by 274 runs. Railways vs Himachal: Railways leads by eight runs. Saurashtra vs Mumbai: Saurashtra trails by five runs. Baroda vs Tamil Nadu: Baroda trails by 306 runs. Chandigarh vs Mizoram: Mizoram trails by 430 runs. Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh trails by 366 runs. Maharashtra vs Odisha: Maharashtra trails by 74 runs. Vidarbha vs Kerala: Kerala trails by 135 runs. Delhi vs Gujarat: Gujarat trails by 24 runs



RESULTS



Four matches have already concluded inside two days, with the most remarkable of those wins coming at the Dhruv Pandove Stadium in Patiala where Punjab toppled the table-toppers!

Four matches got over inside two days. - BCCI