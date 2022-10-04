Domestic

Irani Cup: Rest of India thwarts Saurashtra comeback to win title by eight wickets

Irani Cup: Abhimanyu Easwaran’s unbeaten half-century helped Rest of India overhaul Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat’s all-round effort to clinch the title by eight wickets in Rajkot on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
04 October, 2022 13:34 IST
The victorious Rest of India team pose with the Irani Cup 2022 title.

The victorious Rest of India team pose with the Irani Cup 2022 title. | Photo Credit: Amol Karhadkar

The Rest of India side clinched the Irani Cup title after beating 2019-20 Ranji Trophy champion Saurashtra by eight wickets in Rajkot on Tuesday,

Chasing a meagre 105-run target, opener Abhimanyu Easwaran’s unbeaten 63 helped RoI close the chase in under two sessions on day four.

Earlier, a spirited Saurashtra comeback led by skipper Jaydev Unadkat’s 89 helped his team overhaul a 276-run deficit after being bowled out for a paltry 98 in its first innings. The left-arm seamer also returned to pick early wickets of Priyank Panchal and Yash Dhull as Saurashtra pressed to delay an inevitable win for Rest of India.

