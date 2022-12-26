Sai Sudharsan: Tamil Nadu’s young bird in full flight

He bisects the gaps with the precision of a surgeon. His batting has freshness and freedom. And he gambols in the park scoring sensational, direct hits.

Sai Sudharsan has the grace, flow and timing of a thoroughbred. Indeed, he collects runs with the ease of a natural.

His scores in his first two Ranji games read 179 and 43 [in 20 balls since Tamil Nadu needed quick runs] against Hyderabad and 113 and 37 versus Andhra.

A top-order batter with the fluency of a southpaw, the 21-year-old Sai has an admirable record in all formats and a maturity beyond his years. In two first class matches, he has 371 runs and averages 92.75. In 11 one-day duels, 664 runs at 60.36 (Strike Rate 104. 56), and 497 in 18 T20 games at 33.13 (SR. 122.41).

Conversations with fellow cricketers and keen observation have enabled him adapt to the different formats seamlessly. When Sai takes the field against Delhi on Tuesday, he will be seeking a third hundred in his first three Ranji games.

“I feel good about how I have begun my first-class career. There was pressure but there was also happiness that I was representing Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy,” Sai told Sportstar.

Footwork, balance and a still head stand out in his batting, whether coming down the track for his “favourite straight drive” or going deep into his crease for the horizontal shots.

“The footwork has come naturally to me,” he said.

The number of matches he played on matting during his school days would have surely enhanced his back-foot play, he noted. Sai said, “I also play a barrage of short pitched bowling in the nets, essentially side-arm throws.”

Mike Hussey, the fine Aussie left-hander is Sai’s favourite batter. “He was solid, elegant and a left-hander.”

Picked by Gujarat Titans in the IPL, he shone with a 65 against Punjab Kings last season. A whip off Kagiso Rabada was all class. “IPL was a great experience,” he said.

Not the greatest of fielders initially, Sai revealed he improved his fielding with strenuous training during the lockdown.

It’s hardly surprising that he is super fit. His father R. Bharadwaj was a former Indian sprinter and long-jumper. And his mother Alagu has been a strength and conditioning coach for 20 years.

“Father keeps me fit, and mother gives me strength,” he said.

Sai is a lovely bird in full flight.