Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Tamil Nadu claims first day honours as pacers shine in Delhi

Notwithstanding a rebuilding phase resulting in the third-wicket century stand involving half-centurions Dhruv Shorey and Jonty Sidhu, Tamil Nadu had reasons to smile after restricting Delhi to 212 for six on the opening day of their crucial Ranji Trophy league match at the Arjun Jaitley Stadium here.

On a day when play was surprisingly stopped due to bad light for 11 minutes after the light meter was out after the maiden opening over, winning the toss proved crucial for the visiting side. Moreover, the TN pacers L. Vignesh and Sandeep Warrier not only intimidated the Delhi batters but also shared the spoils.

The hard pitch, with ample moisture, suited the pacers and tested every batter on view. With the conditions aiding swing and seam movement, not to overstress Warrior’s effective use of short-pitched deliveries in the second session, Delhi should consider itself lucky to survive the day after 76 overs of play.

After two wickets for Vignesh - Anuj Rawat off the first ball and skipper Yash Dhull off the last to a doubtful edge - reduced Delhi to 3/2 in three overs, Shorey and Sidhu raised 105 runs to briefly nullify TN’s advantage. Barring the duo that accounted for 18 boundaries, the Tamil Nadu pacers called the shots all day.

Once three wickets fell in the space of 46 runs, TN was back on top. Sidhu ducked to Warrior’s ‘bouncer’ which never was. To Sidhu’s misfortune, the ball kissed his upright bat, and wicket-keeper N. Jagadeesan completed a low catch.

Shorey, looking for a third successive century, played with utmost responsibility but fell to Vignesh following a regulation, low slip catch after his 12th half-century in the competition.

Warrior matched Vignesh’s tally of three wickets by holding on to the top edge offered by Vaibhav Rawal and sending one past the defensive bat of Himmat Singh that crashed into the stumps.

The last recognised Delhi batters, Lalit Yadav and Pranshu Vijayran lived to fight another day.