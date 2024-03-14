Ranji Trophy Final: Vidarbha registers its highest fourth-innings score

Vidarbha registered its highest fourth-innings total during day five of its Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Chasing a mammoth total of 538 runs, Akshay Wadkar and Harsh Dubey steered their side past 350, the side’s previous best tally.

The two-time champion had got 350 runs against against Services during the 2010/11 season. It’s next best effort in the final innings of the match was 330 runs, scored against Railways way back in 1987/88.

Captain Wadkar scored 102 runs to help his side put up a fight in the final. Dubey was also scored 65 runs but the fall of the two set batters saw Vidarbha bundle out on 368.