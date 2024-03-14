MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy Final: Vidarbha registers its highest fourth-innings score

Chasing a mammoth total of 538 runs, Akshay Wadkar and Harsh Dubey steered their side past 350, the side’s previous best tally.

Published : Mar 14, 2024 12:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Vidharbha’s batter Akshay Wadkar celebrates after scoring a half-century.
Vidharbha’s batter Akshay Wadkar celebrates after scoring a half-century. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Vidharbha’s batter Akshay Wadkar celebrates after scoring a half-century. | Photo Credit: PTI

Vidarbha registered its highest fourth-innings total during day five of its Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Chasing a mammoth total of 538 runs, Akshay Wadkar and Harsh Dubey steered their side past 350, the side’s previous best tally.

The two-time champion had got 350 runs against against Services during the 2010/11 season. It’s next best effort in the final innings of the match was 330 runs, scored against Railways way back in 1987/88.

Captain Wadkar scored 102 runs to help his side put up a fight in the final. Dubey was also scored 65 runs but the fall of the two set batters saw Vidarbha bundle out on 368.

Related Topics

Akshay Wadkar /

Mumbai /

Vidarbha /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners updates, AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter-zonal semifinal: OFC v CCM score, Kick-off at 3:30 PM IST, Where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Final HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 5: Mumbai wins by 169 runs, clinches 42nd title
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Final: Vidarbha registers its highest fourth-innings score
    Team Sportstar
  4. AIFF names 26 probables for India U23 camp ahead of Malaysian tour
    PTI
  5. Singapore Smash 2024: Sharath Kamal progresses to quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy: Mumbai clinches record-extending 42nd title, beats Vidarbha by 169 runs in final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Final: Vidarbha registers its highest fourth-innings score
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Final: Shreyas Iyer off field for second straight day
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy Final HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 5: Mumbai wins by 169 runs, clinches 42nd title
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy Final: I would have loved to be batting overnight, says Vidarbha’s Karun Nair
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners updates, AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter-zonal semifinal: OFC v CCM score, Kick-off at 3:30 PM IST, Where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Final HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 5: Mumbai wins by 169 runs, clinches 42nd title
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Final: Vidarbha registers its highest fourth-innings score
    Team Sportstar
  4. AIFF names 26 probables for India U23 camp ahead of Malaysian tour
    PTI
  5. Singapore Smash 2024: Sharath Kamal progresses to quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment