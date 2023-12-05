  • PQF 1: Bengal vs Gujarat - SCA Stadium Ground C (Rajkot), Dec 9
  • PQF 2: Kerala vs Maharashtra - SCA Stadium (Rajkot) Dec 9
  • QF 1: Haryana vs Winner of PQF 2 - SCA Stadium (Rajkot) Dec 11
  • QF 2: Rajasthan vs Winner of PQF 1 - SCA Stadium Ground C (Rajkot), Dec 11
  • QF 3: Vidarbha vs Karnataka - Sanosara Cricket Ground ‘A’ (Rajkot), Dec 11
  • QF 4: Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu - Sanosara Cricket Ground ‘B’ (Rajkot), Dec 11
  • SF 1: Winner of QF 1 vs Winner of QF 4 - SCA Stadium (Rajkot), Dec 13
  • SF 2: Winner of QF 2 vs Winner of QF 3 - SCA Stadium (Rajkot), Dec 14
  • Final: Winner of SF 1 vs Winner of SF 2 - SCA Stadium (Rajkot), Dec 16