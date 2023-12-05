The knockout stage of the 2023-24 Vijay Hazare Trophy will be held from December 9 to 16 in Rajkot.

A total of 10 teams have progressed to the knockouts from the group stage, which ended on December 5. Kerala, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Bengal will fight it out in the pre-quarterfinals for two spots in the quarterfinals.

Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Karnataka have already booked their berths in the quarterfinals, which will begin from December 11.

The semifinals will take place on December 13 and 14, followed by the summit clash on December 16.

Here is the full schedule of Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout stage:

PQF 1: Bengal vs Gujarat - SCA Stadium Ground C (Rajkot), Dec 9

PQF 2: Kerala vs Maharashtra - SCA Stadium (Rajkot) Dec 9

QF 1: Haryana vs Winner of PQF 2 - SCA Stadium (Rajkot) Dec 11

QF 2: Rajasthan vs Winner of PQF 1 - SCA Stadium Ground C (Rajkot), Dec 11

QF 3: Vidarbha vs Karnataka - Sanosara Cricket Ground ‘A’ (Rajkot), Dec 11

QF 4: Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu - Sanosara Cricket Ground ‘B’ (Rajkot), Dec 11

SF 1: Winner of QF 1 vs Winner of QF 4 - SCA Stadium (Rajkot), Dec 13

SF 2: Winner of QF 2 vs Winner of QF 3 - SCA Stadium (Rajkot), Dec 14

Final: Winner of SF 1 vs Winner of SF 2 - SCA Stadium (Rajkot), Dec 16