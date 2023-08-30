MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs NZ, 1st T20 LIVE Score: England v New Zealand scorecard, updates, streaming info

Follow the live updates of the first T20I match between England and New Zealand, being played at the Riverside Ground in Durham, England.

Updated : Aug 30, 2023 22:36 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Although England has one eye on the World Cup later this year, its captain, Jos Buttler (L), is looking forward to a “great test” against the Black Caps, led by Tim Southee (R).
Although England has one eye on the World Cup later this year, its captain, Jos Buttler (L), is looking forward to a “great test” against the Black Caps, led by Tim Southee (R). | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Although England has one eye on the World Cup later this year, its captain, Jos Buttler (L), is looking forward to a “great test” against the Black Caps, led by Tim Southee (R). | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Follow the live score and updates of the first T20I between England and New Zealand through the scoreboard bellow. Keep scrolling for updates below:

MATCH PREVIEW

England opens the 20-over section of the New Zealand series at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday. The first ODI takes place in Cardiff on September 8.

Although England has one eye on the World Cup later this year, Buttler is looking forward to a “great test” against the Black Caps.

“It’s great to be back together as a squad having not played together since Bangladesh in March,” he said.

ALSO READ: Gavaskar: Indian cricket is way too big now for any selection hanky-panky

“It’s very exciting stuff on the horizon obviously with the World Cup in India, but we start with the T20 series here against New Zealand which we’re determined to do well in.

“Of course I suppose the main priority is the ODIs against New Zealand -- I think they’ll be a great test for us ahead of the World Cup.”

(with inputs from AFP)

England squad
Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, John Turner, Luke Wood
New Zealand squad
Tim Southee (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

ENG vs NZ 1ST T20I LIVE STREAMING

The first T20I between England and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app and website from 10:30 PM IST on Wednesday, August 30.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
