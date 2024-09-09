MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs AUS: Atkinson replaces Stone in England squad for Australia ODIs

England is set to host Australia for three Twenty20s, followed by a five-match ODI series. The first ODI will take place on September 19 at Trent Bridge.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 19:36 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Atkinson was part of the squad that helped England win its three-match test series 2-1 against Sri Lanka.
Atkinson was part of the squad that helped England win its three-match test series 2-1 against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Atkinson was part of the squad that helped England win its three-match test series 2-1 against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England seamer Gus Atkinson will be rested for this month’s One-Day International series against Australia, with Olly Stone coming in as his replacement, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.

England is set to host Australia for three Twenty20s, followed by a five-match ODI series. The first ODI will take place on September 19 at Trent Bridge.

Atkinson was part of the squad that helped England win its three-match test series 2-1 against Sri Lanka. He was instrumental in the second Test, wherein he took a fifer and scored a century, becoming only the third cricketer to do so, at Lords.

“I couldn’t have asked for much more, to get on both honours boards is incredible and it’ll take a bit of time to sink in,” Atkinson said after helping England to a 190-run win that gave his side a 2-0 lead in the three test series.

England captain Ollie Pope said Atkinson’s ability to bowl near the 90 miles per hour mark while offering swing and seam made him a dangerous bowler, and backed him to keep developing.

Atkinson’s rise has come at a crucial moment for England, following the successive retirements of its all-time greatest wicket taker Jimmy Anderson and his chief strike partner over the years, Stuart Broad. 

ENGLAND ODI SQUAD:
Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Reece Topley and John Turner

Related Topics

Gus Atkinson /

England /

Australia /

Olly Stone

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Buchi Babu final: Rohit Rayudu, Tanay Thyagarajan star as Hyderabad takes charge on day two
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. India vs Syria LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup 2024: IND 0-1 SYR, Alaswad gives Syria early lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs AUS: Atkinson replaces Stone in England squad for Australia ODIs
    Reuters
  4. Intercontinental Cup: What happened when India last played Syria?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Syria head-to-head, Intercontinental Cup 2024: IND vs SYR H2H; When did the Blue Tigers last play against the Eagles?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. For Pratham Singh, Duleep Trophy inclusion a ‘validation’ of run of scores he has had
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. ENG vs AUS: Atkinson replaces Stone in England squad for Australia ODIs
    Reuters
  3. Graeme Smith: Schools SA20 programme a way to invest in grassroots, unearth talent pool in South Africa
    Shayan Acharya
  4. India A tour of Australia: Musheer Khan set to be included in squad after impressive First Class season
    PTI
  5. ENG vs SL: Sri Lanka records fourth win in England in Tests
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Buchi Babu final: Rohit Rayudu, Tanay Thyagarajan star as Hyderabad takes charge on day two
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. India vs Syria LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup 2024: IND 0-1 SYR, Alaswad gives Syria early lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs AUS: Atkinson replaces Stone in England squad for Australia ODIs
    Reuters
  4. Intercontinental Cup: What happened when India last played Syria?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Syria head-to-head, Intercontinental Cup 2024: IND vs SYR H2H; When did the Blue Tigers last play against the Eagles?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment