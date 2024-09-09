ENG vs AUS: Atkinson replaces Stone in England squad for Australia ODIs

England seamer Gus Atkinson will be rested for this month’s One-Day International series against Australia, with Olly Stone coming in as his replacement, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.

England is set to host Australia for three Twenty20s, followed by a five-match ODI series. The first ODI will take place on September 19 at Trent Bridge.

Atkinson was part of the squad that helped England win its three-match test series 2-1 against Sri Lanka. He was instrumental in the second Test, wherein he took a fifer and scored a century, becoming only the third cricketer to do so, at Lords.

“I couldn’t have asked for much more, to get on both honours boards is incredible and it’ll take a bit of time to sink in,” Atkinson said after helping England to a 190-run win that gave his side a 2-0 lead in the three test series.

England captain Ollie Pope said Atkinson’s ability to bowl near the 90 miles per hour mark while offering swing and seam made him a dangerous bowler, and backed him to keep developing.

Atkinson’s rise has come at a crucial moment for England, following the successive retirements of its all-time greatest wicket taker Jimmy Anderson and his chief strike partner over the years, Stuart Broad.