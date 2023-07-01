MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test Day 4 Live Updates: Australia leads England by 221 runs going into first session

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the England vs Australia Ashes 2nd Test happening at the Lord’s.

Updated : Jul 01, 2023 15:14 IST

Team Sportstar
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 30: Usman Khawaja of Australia bats during Day Three of the LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 30: Usman Khawaja of Australia bats during Day Three of the LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: RYAN PIERSE
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 30: Usman Khawaja of Australia bats during Day Three of the LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: RYAN PIERSE

ENG vs AUS: Follow for all live updates from the England vs Australia Ashes 2nd Test happening at the Lord’s.

  • July 01, 2023 15:01
    All to play for
  • July 01, 2023 14:52
    England ‘bewildered’ by umpire’s decision to ask injured Pope to field

    The on-field umpire’s decision to ask an injured Ollie Pope to field in Australia’s second innings during the ongoing second Ashes Test at Lord’s has left host England “bewildered”.

    Pope, who left the field on the opening day after having injured his shoulder during a diving effort while fielding, was declared fit enough to bat in his usual position at No.3 in England’s first innings after receiving treatment.

    He made 42 as England was all out for 325 in its first innings. Australia was 130 for two at Stumps on day three in its second innings, with a lead of 221.

    READ MORE
  • July 01, 2023 14:44
    Day 3 Highlights
  • July 01, 2023 14:34
    Day 3 Report

    Australia extends lead over England to 221 runs before rain ends Day 3 at Lord’s

    Australia dug out a hefty lead of 221 runs against England before drizzle prematurely ended day three of the second Ashes test at Lord’s on Friday.

    Usman Khawaja fronted Australia’s dogged fight in bowler-friendly conditions with an unbeaten 58 from 123 balls.

    His 60-odd partnerships with fellow opener David Warner and then Marnus Labuschagne kept Australia on top. Khawaja had Steve Smith beside him on 6 when stumps was called at 130-2 in their second innings, and 25 overs left unused in the day

    READ MORE.

