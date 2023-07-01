ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test Day 4 Live Updates: Australia leads England by 221 runs going into first session

England ‘bewildered’ by umpire’s decision to ask injured Pope to field

The on-field umpire’s decision to ask an injured Ollie Pope to field in Australia’s second innings during the ongoing second Ashes Test at Lord’s has left host England “bewildered”.

Pope, who left the field on the opening day after having injured his shoulder during a diving effort while fielding, was declared fit enough to bat in his usual position at No.3 in England’s first innings after receiving treatment.

He made 42 as England was all out for 325 in its first innings. Australia was 130 for two at Stumps on day three in its second innings, with a lead of 221.