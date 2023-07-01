ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test Day 4 Live Updates: Australia leads England by 221 runs going into first session

- July 01, 2023 15:01All to play for
- July 01, 2023 14:52England ‘bewildered’ by umpire’s decision to ask injured Pope to field
The on-field umpire’s decision to ask an injured Ollie Pope to field in Australia’s second innings during the ongoing second Ashes Test at Lord’s has left host England “bewildered”.
Pope, who left the field on the opening day after having injured his shoulder during a diving effort while fielding, was declared fit enough to bat in his usual position at No.3 in England’s first innings after receiving treatment.
He made 42 as England was all out for 325 in its first innings. Australia was 130 for two at Stumps on day three in its second innings, with a lead of 221.READ MORE
- July 01, 2023 14:44Day 3 Highlights
- July 01, 2023 14:34Day 3 Report
Australia extends lead over England to 221 runs before rain ends Day 3 at Lord’s
Australia dug out a hefty lead of 221 runs against England before drizzle prematurely ended day three of the second Ashes test at Lord’s on Friday.
Usman Khawaja fronted Australia’s dogged fight in bowler-friendly conditions with an unbeaten 58 from 123 balls.
His 60-odd partnerships with fellow opener David Warner and then Marnus Labuschagne kept Australia on top. Khawaja had Steve Smith beside him on 6 when stumps was called at 130-2 in their second innings, and 25 overs left unused in the day
