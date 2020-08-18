England announces 14-man squad for Pakistan T20 series

England named a 14-man Twenty20 squad on Tuesday for the upcoming three-match series against Pakistan. Eoin Morgan will captain the side, with all three matches to be played behind closed doors at Old Trafford in Manchester when the series begins on August 28, three days after the end of the third and final Test match in Southampton.

“In this crowded international summer, players who are currently in the test match bio-secure bubble for the Pakistan test series are not included in this squad,” national selector Ed Smith said in a statement.

“We want to give multi-format players some opportunity to rest and refresh, while still selecting strong squads for every series.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board also confirmed assistant coach Graham Thorpe will take on the role of head coach for the T20 series.

Paul Collingwood, who took charge as head coach of England's one-day international squad for the Ireland series that concluded earlier this month, will be assistant coach, while Marcus Trescothick has been appointed batting coach.

England currently lead the test series 1-0 after winning the first test in Manchester while the rain-hit second test in Southampton was drawn after only 134.3 overs were possible in the entire match. The third test begins on Friday.