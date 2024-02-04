England faces the uphill task of chasing down a massive total in its second Test match against India in Visakhapatnam.

Having taken a lead worth 143 runs in the first innings, India, riding on Shubman Gill’s half century, was able to extend its advantage to 273 runs at Lunch on Day three.

England has never chased a 300-plus total in India. The highest the side managed in the fourth innings was 241 runs for the loss of five wickets in 1964, when it forced a draw.

The side’s highest successful chase against India came in the 1972/73 season, when it shot to 208 runs in Delhi to win by six wickets. Its best in Asia is 209 which it managed in Lahore in 1961. England chased down the same total against Bangladesh in 2009 in Mirpur.

Under Ben Stokes’ charge, England’s latest triumph in a run chase came in Pakistan too in 2022. England, asked to get 167 runs, got to the target with eight wickets in hand.

England’s highest run chases in Asia in Tests

209/5 vs Pakistan - Lahore (1961)

209/1 vs Bangladesh - Mirpur (2009)

208/4 vs India - Delhi (1972)

170/2 vs Pakistan - Karachi (2022)