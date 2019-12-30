England opener Sibley also falls sick on South Africa tour

Opener Dom Sibley on Monday became the 11th England player to fall sick during the ongoing tour of South Africa.

According to a BBC report, Sibley is the latest to get affected by illness which had forced Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes and Jack Leach to miss the first Test in Centurion which England lost by 107 runs.

Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer also missed both warm-up games, and Joe Denly and Mark Wood were also ill.

Sibley made four and 29 runs in the first Test.

Craig Overton and Dom Bess, who were called up as cover before the Test, will remain with the squad when they fly here Tuesday, the BBC report said.