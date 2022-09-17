England squad for T20 World Cup: Full players list and team news

Alex Hales has been called up by England for the first time since 2019 as a replacement for Jonny Bairstow in the Twenty20 World Cup squad.
The 33-year-old has not played for England since being dropped from the 50-over World Cup squad in March 2019 because of an "off-field incident".
Bairstow, 32, was ruled out after suffering a possible broken left leg while playing golf.
Here is England’s full squad for this year’s World Cup.
England Squad
Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.
Reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.