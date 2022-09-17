England squad for T20 World Cup: Full players list and team news

Alex Hales has been called up by England for the first time since 2019 as a replacement for Jonny Bairstow in the Twenty20 World Cup squad.

The 33-year-old has not played for England since being dropped from the 50-over World Cup squad in March 2019 because of an "off-field incident".

Bairstow, 32, was ruled out after suffering a possible broken left leg while playing golf.

Here is England’s full squad for this year’s World Cup.