Women's World Cup 2022: England's full squad

England women announced a strong 15-member squad and two travelling reserves for the 2022 ICC ODI Women's World Cup. All-rounder Emma Lamb, who made her debut in international cricket last summer, has been named in the squad for the marquee event. Charlie Dean, the 20-year old off-spinner, was also named in the squad.

The squad has as many as eight players from the World Cup-winning campaign at home in 2017. The 24-year old Lamb, who made her debut during the final ODI of the Ashes series, makes it to the squad. She was the leading run-getter for England A in the tour of Australia and had also performed well domestically, notably in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Lamb will serve as backup to Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Winfield-Hill.



“Emma Lamb, a consistent performer across domestic cricket, comes into the squad after making her international debut last summer and offers multiple options with the bat and as an all-rounder with her off-spin bowling,” Jonathan Finch, the director of England women’s cricket, said.

“The England Women’s A series that ran alongside the Ashes enabled a wider group of players to compete for a place in the squad which has made for some tough calls on selection.”

From the ODI team that played in Australia in the Ashes, Maia Bouchier misses out. Mady Villiers, who was also part of the squad for that series, will be a travelling reserve alongside Lauren Bell.

Sarah Glenn opted not to make herself available for the tournament.

"All players and staff were asked to opt into the tournament having fully considered the quarantine period and living protocols in place after quarantine," a team spokesperson said. "The well-being of our players and staff is our number one priority and we support Sarah in this decision."

England starts its campaign with the match against arch-rival Australia on March 5 in Hamilton.