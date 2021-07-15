Rhodes to lead County Select XI in warm-up game against India ahead of England series

Young Lions head coach Richard Dawson will oversee a County Select XI, that is set to play India at the Emirates Riverside in a three-day match, which will be played behind closed doors, starting Tuesday.

The match is a part of India’s warm-up schedule ahead of the England series.

Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes will lead a 14-man squad which also includes recent Test debutant James Bracey.

County Select XI squad Will Rhodes (Warwickshire - captain), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Tom Aspinwell (Lancashire), Ethan Bamber (Middlesex), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Jack Carson (Sussex), Zak Chappell (Nottinghamshire), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Lyndon James (Nottinghamshire), Jake Libby (Worcestershire), Craig Miles (Warwickshire), Liam Patterson-White (Nottinghamshire), James Rew (Somerset), Rob Yates (Warwickshire)

More to follow...