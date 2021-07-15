Indian cricketer tests COVID-19 positive in England, to miss tour game

The Indian cricket team, touring in England, has been hit by COVID-19 scare as a member has tested positive for the coronavirus.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remained tight-lipped on the issue, several sources have confirmed to Sportstar that the young cricketer showed mild symptoms a few days ago and tested positive.

Ashwin's 6-27 helps Surrey skittle Somerset out for 69

It is believed that the cricketer is currently isolating in London and won't travel to Durham - where India will play a tour game against Select County XI, starting July 20.

He is expected to undergo another round of test on Sunday.

"The other members and support staff have tested negative so far. Since the players were on their own for the last few weeks, there is no question of anyone coming in close contact with the said player. So, there are no changes in plan for the Indian team," a senior Board source told this publication.

While another cricketer, too, had reportedly tested positive earlier, now his results have returned negative - allowing him to be available for the tour game.

Wasim Jaffer named Odisha head coach

Last week, the players received their second doses of vaccine. However, it is not clear whether the said player developed symptoms after taking the jab.

With the UK witnessing a rise in number of COVID cases, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had emailed the Indian team recently, asking them to be careful and not visit crowded places - including the Wimbledon and the Euro Cup.

Several sources have confirmed that the player was seen crowded places recently. The National Health Service in England, which has been conducting the tests on the Indian players, is expected to notify the name soon.

India vs England series to kick off the second edition of World Test Championship

The Indian players will be camping in Durham for the next couple of weeks and after this incident, the Board is extremely careful about the safety of the players.

"We are in constant touch with the team management and we will do whatever is required to keep everyone safe. The testing will be done regularly," a Board source added.

Last week, several members of the England cricket team tested positive for the virus and had to field a second team against Pakistan.